Riots are torching France's economic credibility

France has faced several days of rioting and destruction following protests over the death of Nahel Merzouk - REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thousands have been arrested. An estimated 6,000 cars have been burnt or destroyed. And countless shops have been looted or destroyed.

But even if order is fully restored in France in the coming days, civil unrest will surely only worsen in a country that is drowning in debt. And this time, President Macron won’t be able to buy off banlieues with yet another round of extra spending.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The riots won’t bankrupt France – but they will bring forward the moment of reckoning.

It remains to be seen whether the worst riots France has witnessed since 2005 have petered out, or whether the violence will return. One point is surely clear, however. The petrol bombs and Molotov cocktails will have inflicted huge damage on the French economy.

At the peak, 1,500 cars were being set alight each night, according to Ministry of the Interior data. Even on a “quiet” Sunday, the total was still running well into the hundreds. An estimated 500 buildings were subject to arson on Thursday night.

Early estimates from insurers suggest the damage could cost 100 million euros. But, of course, the overall bill will end up being far higher. Shops were boarded up over the weekend, even along the Champs-Élysées.

Night time curfews and travel restrictions will have damaged the restaurant trade. And in many countries, the UK included, governments issued travel advisory warnings, deterring visitors over the busy summer period.

This is significant: France is the world’s top tourist destination, where travel accounts for 10pc of GDP. The total cost of the current unrest will dwarf that of repairing a few shop windows.

And the timing could not have been worse. In the past, French governments have bought off bouts of civil violence with increases in public spending. After three weeks of riots in 2005, the last major eruption in the suburbs, Nicolas Sarkozy promised a “Marshall Plan” for the banlieues, with billions pledged towards better housing and transport.

After the gilets jaunes protests in 2019, President Macron slashed fuel taxes and ramped up benefits to buy off the mostly rural protestors. In the coming days, we can perhaps expect to hear about some big spending pledges to “fix” the crisis.

The trouble is, France can’t spend its way out of this disaster. Over the last decade, its finances have deteriorated dramatically. The UK may be in dire straits, but France’s position is even worse.

Its total debt to GDP ratio has already hit 112pc of GDP, compared to 100pc in the UK, and 67pc in Germany. Further, this is forecast to keep on rising for the rest of the decade. The budget deficit will hit 4.7pc of GDP this year, even with the economy recovering from the pandemic, and is projected to reach 4.4pc of GDP next year.

France has one of the largest structural deficits in the developed world. State spending already consumes close to 60pc of GDP, and with a tax-to-GDP ratio of 45pc, France already ranks second out of the OECD nations for the amount the government squeezes out of the economy.

There is no scope for increasing taxes, nor can it hope to borrow much more. It has already overtaken Italy as the third largest national debtor in the world – at least measured by the money owed instead of a percentage of output – and ranks only behind the far larger American and Japanese economies.

Story continues

Indeed, the rating agencies are already displaying nerves over the levels of debt France is racking up. In May, Fitch downgraded France’s debt to AA-minus.

“Political deadlock and (sometimes violent) social movements pose a risk to Macron’s reform agenda and could create pressures for a more expansionary fiscal policy or a reversal of previous reforms,” the agency noted dryly as it delivered its verdict. If it was alarmed in May, Fitch and the rest of the rating agencies may be a lot more worried now.

Macron just about managed to ram his pension reform through using a Presidential decree, but his is now a lame duck administration. And whatever the response to last weekend’s riots, we can be confident it won’t include trimming welfare budgets or tougher measures to force unemployed young people into jobs (even if, just like Britain, there is plenty of evidence that there are lots of vacancies).

As the UK found out in very different circumstances last September, there comes a point at which governments simply can’t issue more and more debt to pay for extra spending.

You may never quite know when that moment will arrive but, when it does, it does so with brutal clarity. Previous Presidents of the Fifth Republic, and indeed 2017 Macron, would have responded to a weekend of violent riots with a blitz of extra spending. In 2023, he doesn’t have the fiscal space.

Even worse, he is meant to be cutting spending over the next few years to try and slim down the state, and bring the budget back into balance, and that is only going to make the problems in the most deprived areas even worse.

The rioting and arson and unrest will hit the economy hard, and create demands for yet more spending, at precisely the moment when neither can be afforded.

It may not happen this month, or indeed for the next six months – but eventually the markets will catch up with how unsustainable the French economy has become.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.