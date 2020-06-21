Rioting in Struttgart spins 'out of control'

Broken glass lies on the pavement in front of a mobile phone shop in a pedestrian area in Stuttgart, southern Germany - THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP

Rioting in Stuttgart spun “completely out of control” in the early hours of Sunday after police carrying out a routine drug were attacked by a mob of several hundred men.

Up to 500 young men joined the violence, described by one local politician as being “resembling a civil war”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Officers are reported to have stopped and searched a person in the inner city on suspicion of dealing narcotics. People who had been hanging around nearby, mainly young men, then showed solidarity with the suspect and began attacking police cars and officers.

“Metal bars and wooden poles were used to attack police vehicles and smas in their windows,” a spokesperson said. Around a dozen officers were injured as rioters threw projectiles at them including large stones.

Smaller groups of young men then roamed the city centre smashing shop windows and looting goods. A jewelry store was left empty while eight other stores were looted.

By the early hours of Sunday morning reinforcements had arrived from across the region and the situation had calmed down.

Goods lie on the floor after people broke into a shop on Marienstrasse in Stuttgart, Germany, - Simon Adomat/DPA

"They were unbelievable scenes that have left me speechless. In my 46 years of police service, I have never experienced this," said Stuttgart police chief Frank Lutz.

“This is a sad Sunday for Stuttgart. I’m shocked at the outbreak of violence and at the attacks on police and the destruction in our city,” said Stuttgart major Fritz Kuhn.

While Hamburg and Berlin are known as centres of anti-police violence due to their deeply embedded left-wing scenes, Stuttgart is a solidly middle class town built on the success of Daimler and the renowned Swabian Mittelstand.

Rioting and violence is almost unheard of in the city even during the yearly May 1st clashes between anarchist and police.

Authorities have said they do not believe Sunday's violence had a political motive but that it emerged from the city's party scene.