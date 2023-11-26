Riot police attacked by 'hostile' crowd in Auchinleck

Officers were called out to the Old Avenue area of Auchinleck on Saturday evening

Riot police officers came under attack from a "hostile" crowd during large-scale disorder in an East Ayrshire village.

One officer had to be taken to hospital for treatment after being hit by a firework as trouble flared in Auchinleck on Saturday evening.

Footage on social media showed officers in helmets and carrying riot shields as they tried to break up the crowd.

Police Scotland described the attacks as "completely unacceptable".

Det Insp Louise White of Ayrshire Division said: "An investigation is under way following an incident of large-scale disorder in Auchinleck on Saturday, 25 November. Officers were called to reports of a crowd gathered in Old Avenue.

"The crowd moved to other addresses in the area and public order officers attended to assist when the crowd refused to disperse when requested.

"Unfortunately during the incident some of those gathered became extremely hostile towards the police and one officer was struck by a firework and taken to hospital for treatment."

Det Insp White added: "Police officers have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone involved such incidents but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"Although the crowd later dispersed our investigation is ongoing to trace those responsible and ensure they are dealt with appropriately.

"This will include reviewing any available video footage."