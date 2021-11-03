Riot Blockchain Raises Hashrate Guidance by 11.7% for 2022

Riot Blockchain increased its forecast for bitcoin mining computing power guidance to 8.6 exahash per second from previous guidance of 7.7 EH/s for next year, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The Castle Rock, Colorado based miner cited a recently completed $54 million purchase order for 9,000 S19j Pro miners with Bitmain for the increase in its forecast. The mining computers are expected to be delivered and deployed from May through October 2022.

Riot also said that the increase in its hashrate guidance doesn’t include any potential benefits from its 200 megawatt immersion-cooled technology, which is expected to increase the mining power of its existing computers.

In October, Riot produced 464 bitcoins, which is about a 433% year-over-year increase.

Riot said its total year-to-date, self-mined bitcoin production is 2,921, compared to 2,457 bitcoin as of September, which is an increase of 464 bitcoins, implying it is continuing to “hodl” the coins it mined this year.

The bitcoin miner said its current hashrate capacity is 2.8 EH/s, which is about 1.6% of the Bitcoin network’s total hashrate of 170.9 EH/s as of Nov. 2, according to data analytics firm Glassnode.

On Nov. 2, Riot competitor Marathon Digital said it mined 417.7 bitcoins and continues to hold onto its newly minted coins.