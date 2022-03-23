Riot Blockchain’s COO to Exit After One Year
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (RIOT) announced the exit, effective April 7, of Chief Operating Officer Megan Brooks-Anderson, according to a filing.
Brooks-Anderson was elevated to COO on April 6, 2021. Prior to that she was Riot’s vice president of finance.
The filing doesn’t specify any reason for her leaving and the company wasn’t immediately available to comment.
On March 16, Riot topped analyst estimates, reporting full-year 2021 revenue up 1,665% from the prior year, and also reiterated management expectations of reaching a 2022 hashrate of 12.8 exahash per second (EH/s).
To that end, Riot is in the middle of implementing the first phase of a 200-megawatt immersion-cooled bitcoin (BTC)miner deployment at its Whinstone Facility, in Rockdale, Texas.
Riot shares are down 8.4% year to date, modestly outperforming bitcoin’s 11% decline. On a year-over-year basis, RIOT is lower by 58% versus bitcoin’s 10% drop.