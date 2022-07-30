Rios Novo has 4 saves as Atlanta United ties 0-0 with Fire
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago FireLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Gabriel SloninaAmerican soccer player
CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made two saves for the Chicago Fire and Rocco Rios Novo had three saves for Atlanta United in a 0-0 draw Saturday.
The Fire (7-10-6) outshot United (6-9-7) 15=13, with three shots on goal to two for United.
Both teams next play Saturday, with the Fire visiting Charlotte FC while United hosts the Seattle Sounders.
___
More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
The Associated Press