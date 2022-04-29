Rio Vista driver dies in head-on Highway 160 crash along the Delta, Sacramento CHP says

A driver died and another was seriously injured Thursday when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash on Highway 160 along the Delta in south Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 160, just south of West Sherman Island Road.

A Rio Vista woman was driving a black Saturn sport utility vehicle south on the highway at 55 mph, the CHP South Sacramento Area Office announced Friday afternoon in a news release.

The CHP said a female, also from Rio Vista, was driving a silver Kia SUV north on the highway about 55 mph when her vehicle entered a designated left-turn lane to West Sherman Island Road.

The Saturn driver allowed her vehicle to cross over the double-yellow lines and into the northbound left turn lane where it struck the Kia head-on, the CHP said.

The Kia driver suffered fatal injuries, and the Saturn driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, the CHP said. Both vehicles did not have any passengers. The highway was closed in both directions for nearly two hours as authorities worked at the scene.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name and age of the driver who died after her family has been notified. The Saturn driver’s name was not included in the CHP news release.