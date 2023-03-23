Rio Tinto staff's personal data may been hacked

(Reuters) -Personal data of Rio Tinto Ltd's former and current Australian employees may have been stolen by a cybercriminal group, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"Data relates to certain records processed by our payroll services team in January 2023 (such as payslips and overpayment letters) for a small portion of past and present employees based in Australia, who received these records by post," the memo showed.

"Investigations now indicate a possibility that Rio Tinto data may be impacted," it said.

