Rio Tinto in Partnership With Midland Begins First Drilling Program on New Targets on the Tête Nord Ni-Cu Project

Midland Exploration Inc.
·6 min read
Midland Exploration Inc.
Midland Exploration Inc.

Figure 1

Midland-Rio Tinto Tete Nord Location
Midland-Rio Tinto Tete Nord Location

Figure 2

2022 VTEM Survey Coverage
2022 VTEM Survey Coverage

Figure 3

2022-2023 Drilling Areas
2022-2023 Drilling Areas

Figure 4

Rochette Ni-Cu Showing
Rochette Ni-Cu Showing

Figure 5

Bonhomme - New Ultramafic Intrusions
Bonhomme - New Ultramafic Intrusions

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of a maiden drilling program by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“RTEC”) on the Tête Nord nickel-copper (“Ni-Cu”) property. This property, located near the town of La Tuque, Quebec, is currently wholly owned by Midland but is under option by RTEC since December 2021.

Highlights:

  • Commencement of a drilling program totalling 3,750 metres on 10 new VTEM targets including extensions of several known showings.

  • Five (5) areas of interest: Bonhomme, Savane, Rochette, Cabouron, and Tête Sud.

  • Rochette Ni-Cu showings grading up to 0.84% Ni and 0.16% Cu (grab sample)

  • Whole-rock geochemistry from most Lac Matte samples and some samples from Savane, Rochette, and Flamengo (a prospect found 4km south of Bonhomme) plot in opx-cumulate ultramafic field favourable for dynamic conduits.

  • Samples from most showings show evidence of base metal enrichment.

  • Rochette shows both base metal and Pt enrichment.

Following the helicopter-borne VTEM-type electromagnetic survey totalling 6,635 line kilometres that was completed in 2022, a drilling campaign totalling 3,750 metres is set to begin in early December to test 10 new targets, mainly consisting of new VTEM conductors. These conductors are strategically positioned along the extensions, or proximal to historical Ni-Cu occurrences such as Savane and Rochette, or in new areas of interest including the Bonhomme area located north of the former Lac Edouard Ni-Cu mine, as well as the Cabouron and Tête Sud areas.

RTEC geology crews were very active in the field during the summer of 2022, prospecting and mapping prospective areas where new VTEM conductors were identified. The Rochette showing returned 0.84% Ni and 0.16% Cu (Tenor of 4.26% Ni calculated at 100% sulfides) in a grab sample. The Lac Matte showing returned a grab sample grading 0.36% Ni and 0.18% Cu (Tenor of 6.96% Ni calculated at 100% sulfides).

Prospecting in the Bonhomme area north of Lac Edouard former mine led to the identification of several anomalous values in Ni-Cu in ultramafic intrusions. This area is also characterized by the presence of several untested VTEM conductors that will be tested during this drilling program.

Whole-rock lithogeochemistry results indicate that most of the Lac Matte samples and some of the Savane, Rochette and Flamengo samples (a new prospect found 4km south of Bonhomme) plot in orthopyroxene-cumulate ultramafic field favorable for dynamic conduits. Samples from most showings show evidence of base metal enrichment. The Rochette showing shows both base metal and platinum (Pt) enrichment.

A budget of US$2.6 million has been approved for this drilling program, which is scheduled to begin in early December 2022 and continue through the first quarter of 2023. First anniversary payment of CAN$100,000 was received. RTEC is project operator.

About the Tete Nord Ni-Cu property

The Tete Nord property comprises 995 claims covering a surface area of about 545 square kilometres in mafic and ultramafic rocks of the La Bostonnais Complex north of La Tuque. The largest claim block is located south of the former Lac Edouard mine, which historically produced 50,000 tonnes grading 1.50% Ni and 0.50% Cu (Source: SIGEOM NTS sheet 31P09).

This property hosts a few mineral occurrences, including the Savane showing, located approximately 25 kilometres south of the former Lac Edouard mine, consisting of a Ni-Cu showing discovered by prospecting in 1995 in a pyroxenite, where historical values of 1.80% Ni and 0.20% Cu were reported in grab samples. Another grab sample from a subcropping boulder also yielded grades of 1.98% Ni and 0.46% Cu about 250 metres north of the Savane showing (Source: SIGEOM NTS sheet 31P07; GM55352). Calculated nickel tenors (grades normalized to 100% sulfides) of historical sampling at the Savane showing reaches up to 3.5% Ni (see Midland press release dated February 23, 2021). Bedrock exposures in the Savane area exhibit undeformed magmatic breccia textures, indicative of a dynamic system conducive to the emplacement of Ni-Cu mineralization. No historical drilling has been reported in this highly favorable area.

Cautionary statements:

Grab samples are selective by nature and reported values are not necessarily indicative of mineralized zones.

Mineralization occurring at the former Lac Edouard mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Lewis property held by Midland.

Option Agreement with RTEC

Under this agreement, RTEC may earn an initial 50% interest (First Option) in the Tete Nord property over a period of four years, by fulfilling the following conditions:

  • Exploration expenditures totalling $4,000,000, including a minimum of $500,000 in the first year.

  • Cash payments totalling $500,000, including $100,000 within 60 days of execution of the agreement

After earning an initial 50% interest, RTEC may elect to increase its interest to 70% (Second Option) over a period of four years by fulfilling the following conditions:

  • Exploration expenditures totalling up to $10,000,000 and cash payments totalling $500,000, gaining interest on the following schedule:

    • An additional 1% interest (for a total of 51%) by funding an additional $250,000 of exploration expenditures;

    • An additional 1% interest for each additional $500,000 of exploration expenditures (for a total of up to 69%) ; and

    • An additional 1% (for a total of 70%) by funding an additional $750,000 of exploration expenditures.

Quality Control

Rock samples were sent to ALS Thunder Bay for preparation and ALS Vancouver for analysis. Samples were prepared by the RIORCK package where the entire sample is crushed to 70% less than 2mm using a Boyd crusher-splitter combination, then 1kg of material is pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. This method includes between-sample washes on both the crushers and pulverizers. The samples were analyzed for a full element suite using lithium borate fusions (ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81) with a four acid digestion (ME-4ACD81), S and C by induction furnace (ME-IR08) and Au-Pt-Pd by an ultralow detection 30g fire assay (PGM-MS23L). This batch of 54 samples included 7 CRMs and 1 blank for a QC insertion rate of 15%. The certified reference materials were in-house standards TAM-29B and CL-MG, plus a commercial standard OREAS600 from Ore Research Ltd. ALS included laboratory QC of a range of blank and CRM materials, and 10 RTX samples were analyzed twice as pulp duplicates.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e1d9bd2-fb35-4557-8420-6c56a03a51ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/653fd20e-f173-4f26-aaf6-4bf09b80e479

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0bc9858-b7ea-4f50-9f97-05f97d1c583f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbf978cf-17be-4b58-9a0e-b2291d261dbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/570447ad-9585-4f0f-a39b-89b598e4330b


Latest Stories

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they've played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night. Trae Young scored 27 points and Dejounte Murray added 21 for the

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr