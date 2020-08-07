Rio Tinto did not tell traditional owners blowing up Juukan Gorge site was just one option for mine

Rio Tinto did not tell traditional owners that it had the option of not blowing up significant cultural heritage sites in the Juukan Gorge and the company’s senior executives were not aware of the significance of the site until after it was destroyed, a parliamentary inquiry has heard.

Two rock shelters in Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia were blown up in the expansion of one of Rio Tinto’s open-cut iron ore mines, dubbed Brockman 4, on 24 May.

One of the rock shelters showed evidence of 46,000 years of continual occupation and was classified by an archeologist hired by Rio Tinto to survey and salvage the sites to be of the “highest archeological significance” in Australia.

Rio Tinto had approval under s.18 of the Western Australian Aboriginal heritage legislation to blow up the sties, but the destruction sparked global outrage and is the subject of a federal parliamentary inquiry

Rio Tinto chief executive, Jean-Sébastien Jacques, said the company reviewed four possible options for the design of the Brockman 4 mine pit in 2013 and 2012, three of which would have avoided damage to the site.

“The difference between option four and the other three options was 8m tonnes of high grade iron ore,” Jacques said. “The economic value was around $135m of net value at the time of the decision.”

That amounts to about 2.5% of the volume of Rio Tinto’s total iron ore production in the Pilbara last financial year.

Asked when the traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura peoples (PKKP) were made aware of the other options, Jacques said: “The PKKP was not made aware that four options were available in 2012-2013, and at the relevant meeting in 2013 only one option was presented to the PKKP.”

Labor MP Anika Wells asked: “They were not made aware that there were three other options that did not involve the destruction of the caves?”

“That is absolutely correct,” Jacques said.

The inquiry chair, Liberal MP Warren Entsch, said that admission called into question Rio’s claim that it had negotiated an agreement with the PKKP which included their free, prior and informed consent to damage the sites.

“Their informed consent,” Entsch stressed. “There is an admission that it was conveyed to the PKKP that there was only one option … that really bothers me.”

The PKKP signed a series of agreements with Rio Tinto, dating back to 2006, which included a clause that they would not oppose s.18 applications provided Rio Tinto made “all reasonable endeavours” to minimise impact. The agreement also has confidentiality clauses, and the minister for northern Australia, Matt Canavan, sought an assurance from Rio Tinto that it would not pursue legal action against the PKKP if it were to breach those confidentiality agreements by giving evidence to the inquiry.

The PKKP has not yet made a public submission to the inquiry.

Jacques told the inquiry on Friday that he was first informed of an “issue” around the planned blast of the Brockman 4 mine on Thursday 21 May. But he said he was not made aware of the “significance” of the site until the evening of 24 May, after it had been blown up, when he saw a draft press release from the PKKP.

Brad Walsh, Rio Tinto’s community relations manager, said he read the “summary details” of the 2018 archeological report on the week of 20 May, once the PKKP had raised issues about the significance of the site, but had not read it prior to that week.

Walsh said no member of Rio Tinto’s senior executive was aware of the significance of the caves prior to the blast. The site had been surveyed three times at Rio Tinto’s expense, most recently in 2014, when a report by Slack archeology noted it was a site of extremely high cultural significance.

A formal report on its significance was provided to the company in 2018, which they passed on to the PKKP. But senior executives did not read that report.

“At no point during this period, up until May of this year, no one in your executive team was aware of the implications of mining this site?” Labor MP Warren Snowdon asked.

Walsh said: “Yes, Mr Snowdon, and that’s because we were always operating on the basis that there was consent.”

