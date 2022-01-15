Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony: Climate Change 'Lecture' Causes A Stir

The moment climate change was front and centre at the Olympics (Photo: Stefan Wermuth / Reuters)

The carnival atmosphere that appeared to mark the Rio de Janeiro opening ceremony was halted when the mood was dialled down to warn millions watching of the dangers of climate change.

“The heat is melting the ice cap,” a voice boomed, marking the shift in tone. “It’s disappearing very quickly.”

But the call to environmental action split opinion - with critics pointing to the “hypocrisy” of the host nation since most competitors flew to the Games and the build-up was blighted by claims the country does little to tackle pollution.

What's in the water? Pollution fears taint Rio's picturesque bay ahead of Olympics https://t.co/55G4PejE0S — The Guardian (@guardian) August 3, 2016

Spectacular lights, music and dancing gave way to a mini-lecture on the impact of soaring temperatures and melting ice-caps caused by pumping carbon into the atmosphere: bottom line, the world is going to fry.

But there is hope.

After returning from a video essaying the damage wrought, a multi-language voiceover - including Dame Judi Dench voicing the English section - a young boy entered the derelict sage and approached a single green shoot.

“A flower emerges from a crack,” the voiceover boomed, as the set at the Maracana stadium was dressed to look desolate. “It’s ugly but it really is a flower.”

The message to the world was pertinent since Rio, expected to be hit by landslides, flooding and water pollution, is on the front-line of being affected by global warming. Many welcomed the warning.

Some welcomed a sporting event doing more than politicians

Respect for highlighting so beautifully and clearly the danger of Global warming during the opening ceremony #Rio2016 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) August 5, 2016

Say what you will, the #OpeningCeremony has now addressed climate change more than your own government to date. — The Dowager Countess (@theLadyGrantham) August 6, 2016

More facts on climate change from the #OpeningCeremony than most Americans will get in a year. — Forrest J. Bowlick (@FJBowlick) August 6, 2016

Whoa!!!! Here's @afreedma story on that climate representation they just showed in the #OpeningCeremonyhttps://t.co/cLgiGUWbha — Miriam Kramer (@mirikramer) August 6, 2016

Others were less impressed.

Story continues

The country that did this is currently lecturing us on climate change. #OpeningCeremonypic.twitter.com/qx40xgx01j — Hannah Jenkins (@hannuhmarie_) August 6, 2016

The country that did this is currently lecturing us on climate change. #OpeningCeremonypic.twitter.com/sCUzCcSqRk — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) August 6, 2016

And others just wanted to make jokes.

This is cheerful. Still, at least no-one will have flown to the Olympics. #OpeningCeremony — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 5, 2016

But what does @giseleofficial think of climate change?!?! #OpeningCeremony — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 6, 2016

READ MORE:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.