Rio Ferdinand wades in on Jadon Sancho interactions about leaving Manchester United

No matter how bad anyone might think it is at Chelsea or any other club right now, nothing would be as bad as being Manchester United!

We can at least be thankful that we support Chelsea and not United right now, because they must be in a whole world of gloom!

United just looks like a horrible place to be at for any player at the moment, and it looks like they are all trying to get away from the club and when they do, they are much happier and performing better.

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea from United in the summer and he started very brightly. He posted an interaction with Marcus Rashford this week, with Rashford also getting to leave United in the January window and playing his first game for his new club.

Sancho recently named the most inspirational player as the best he’s ever played with, and he also named the toughest Chelsea player in training.

Ferdinand wades in

Jadon Sancho playing for Chelsea. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Chelsea FC)

Ferdinand has noticed a pattern starting to emerge, and has been thinking out loud about what has allowed these players to find the kind of form that deserted them at Old Trafford.

“You look at Antony, he’s got a man-of-the-match performance and a goal and assist in two games,” Ferdinand began on his Rio Presents podcast, referring to the Brazilian winger’s form on loan at Real Betis. “McTominay is playing like primetime Jude Bellingham at the moment. You’ve got Elanga, who’s a flying winger.

“You’ve got all these players that are leaving the club that are looking like new, dynamic footballers because the shackles are off, and the cloud and the pressure of Old Trafford, the badge, all that that brings, is allowing them to go ‘You know what, wow, what a difference that is.’

“You’re probably going to see the same from Rashford. It’s about unlocking what has unlocked Old Trafford for these players to perform.”

Quotes via The Daily Mirror.