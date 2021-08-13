Rio Ferdinand voices Premier League video encouraging returning fans not to boo players taking the knee

Premier League players will continue to take the knee before matches this term (Action Images via Reuters)

The Premier League has released a short video ahead of the new season to encourage returning supporters not to boo players taking the knee.

The one-minute film, voiced by Rio Ferdinand, explains why players will continue to perform the anti-discrimination gesture ahead of all top-flight matches this season.

"Let's discuss some home truths," Ferdinand says on the video, which could be played by clubs before this weekend's matches.

"Racism never went away. It is societal...it's certainly bigger than football.

"And [taking the knee] is much more than just a gesture. It's about recognising reality and demanding change.

“It's a symbol of pride – pride in our identity and pride in using our platforms for change. That's why players take the knee. So if you're a supporter, support this."

The Football Association (FA) released their own video in the build-up to the European Championship after England’s players were jeered by a minority of their own fans during their warm-up matches.

The Premier League are also hopeful that any boos will be drowned out by support, as was the case during England's Euros matches at Wembley.

