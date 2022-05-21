Rinus VeeKay Leads Saturday Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fred Smith
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josef Newgarden
    American racing driver
Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images
Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Earlier this week, today's first round of Indianapolis 500 qualifying was moved up an hour to get ahead of expected rain. That decision paid off, allowing the series to get in all 33 guaranteed qualifying slots and a few extra runs at the end just before rain came through and washed out the track before the final four hours of scheduled running. As a result, most teams got just one chance to set a time and positions 13 through 33 on the grid will be locked in from those runs.

First among those locked into qualifying today is Dale Coyne Racing rookie David Malukas, who will start 13th after narrowly missing the Fast 12 cutoff on his second run of the day. Josef Newgarden and Santino Ferrucci join him on the fifth row, while Scott McLaughlin fell from 13th to 26th after withdrawing his original time to take a chance on running a faster four-lap stretch in the brief 15 minute window between rain delays where dense, humid air kept speeds down. Newgarden was on a run of his own when the rain started again, preserving his starting position of 14th. Colton Herta required an engine change to get his 25th-place qualifying run in, but only DragonSpeed and Cusick Motorsports driver Stefan Wilson was kept from attempting a time by weather. With no entries past the traditional field size to bump him out, Wilson will start 33rd.

The top 12 will advance to tomorrow's two rounds of knockout qualifying to set the first four rows of the Field of 33. That group is led by Rinus VeeKay, who set by far the fastest four-lap and single-lap times at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in decades when he ran in perfect conditions this morning. His average speed of 233.6 MPH is faster than the all-time pole speed record of 233.1 MPH set in 1996, but it is still well off the four-lap track record of 236.9 MPH set by VeeKay's countryman Arie Luyendyk in another qualifying session ahead of the '96 race.

Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Ed Carpenter, and Will Power make up the rest of the five Chevrolets joining VeeKay in the Fast 12, together representing three teams. After struggling to find winning pace on road courses and ovals early in the season, Honda surprised with seven cars in the Fast 12. That group is led by all five of Chip Ganassi Racing's entries: Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Marcus Ericsson, and Scott Dixon. Andretti's Romain Grosjean joins Johnson as a 500 rookie with a shot at pole. The group of 12 is rounded out by Takuma Sato, who broke into the 12th and final spot in the next round of qualifying by staying on the throttle after hitting the wall on lap 3 of what turned out to be one of the day's final 4-lap runs before rain arrived.

That Fast 12 session is tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET, with the Fast 6 that decides the final order following immediately afterward. Both sessions will air on NBC in the United States.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • New Athletics Canada CEO Mat Gentes says priority is to develop sport at grassroots

    Growing track and field at the grassroots level, and finding the funds to do so, are at the top of Mat Gentes' priority list. The longtime employee of Athletics Canada was named its chief executive officer on Thursday, and said the organization needs to find ways to attract kids to the sport, and keep them. "If we don't build out the bottom of that pyramid, how can we develop and nurture the next Damians and Andres and Marissas?" Gentes said. Damian Warner, of course, won decathlon gold, and spr

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their second-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse among King Clancy Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is among the finalists for this season's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given out annually by the NHL who "best exemplifies leadership qualities" and has made a humanitarian contribution in his community. Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf and New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban are the other finalists. Nurse is an ambassador for Free Play for Kids, which provides opportunities to participate in sports to children from marginaliz

  • Should the Raptors go for a championship next season?

    The Toronto Raptors are in a position where they have assets, players in their prime and a flurry of talent who have yet to hit their peak but are also in the rotation. They could make a few moves to open the window for a championship next season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss their options. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Whitecaps turn to CPL's Niko Giantsopoulos to solve keeper crisis

    VANCOUVER — In the midst of a goaltending crisis, the Vancouver Whitecaps are turning to outside help. Niko Giantsopoulos, a 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., is being loaned to Vancouver from York United of the Canadian Premier League. He's scheduled to play a match with York United Friday evening against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., and is being loaned to the Major League Soccer's club for Saturday through Monday so he can play in Vancouver's match with Charlotte FC on Sund

  • Canadian volunteer in Ukraine roots for the Calgary Flames

    It means staying up until 4:30 a.m., but Steve Rock is cheering for the Calgary Flames from Ukraine. Rock, 34, was travelling in Europe when Russia invaded Ukraine. He wanted to find a way to be useful, so after several difficult conversations with family and friends, he decided to become a volunteer with organizations working in the war-torn country, including Calgary-founded Helping Ukraine Grassroots Support (HUGS), which provides aid to the country. Rock now distributes essential food and me

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Rapper J. Cole signs contract with Canadian pro basketball team

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars have added a superstar to their roster.

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum