Rinse and Repeat With Gisou's New Cleanse & Care Set

Instagram-favorite beauty brand Gisou is sweetening our shower routine with its new limited-edition Cleanse and Care set.

Infusing honey into haircare, the latest launch offers travel-sized and mini versions of the hair wash, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and ultra-hydrating hair mask. Formulated with sustainably sourced honey from the brand's Mirsalehi Bee Garden in the Netherlands, the assortment of products envelop hair in the vitamin and antioxidant-rich golden nectar, delivering moisture beyond compare.

The set is the perfect self-care companion for when you want to indulge in your normal beauty routine on the road, providing gentle yet effective hair care solutions in a bite-sized package. Available for $51 USD, Gisou's Honey Infused Cleanse & Care Set are available on the brand's website as well as Sephora and other retailers worldwide.