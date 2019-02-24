Rins tops Day 2 of Qatar test, Rossi 19th
Like on the opening day of the test, factory Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso spent the most time on top of the timesheets, but both were beaten by Rins and Vinales in the end.
Petrucci was the first rider to beat Vinales' benchmark from Day 1 by going below the 1m55s barrier, only to be demoted by the Yamaha rider and then Rins as the test was coming to a close.
Vinales went three tenths faster than Petrucci but Rins soon went even quicker with two hours left on the clock.
Rins stayed on top with his 1m54.593s laptime as the session ended, beating Vinales by 0.057s.
Petronas SRT Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo had an impressive showing by taking third, just 0.315s off the pace.
Petrucci ended up fourth ahead of the top Honda of Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who made it five different manufacturers in the top six.
LCR Honda man Takaaki Nakagami improved on his Day 1 position by one to take seventh, narrowly outpacing Dovizioso, who dropped as low as eighth.
Nakagami's teammate Cal Crutchlow, who had one '18 and '19-spec Honda at his disposal, grabbed ninth with Pol Espargaro leading KTM's efforts in 10th.
Espargaro's teammate Johann Zarco had another low-key session in 17th.
Jorge Lorenzo improved by 1.3s compared to Day 1 but was only 18th, although still ahead of Yamaha's Rossi, the Italian only grabbing 19th, more than a second adrift of Vinales.
Testing times, Day 2:
1
42
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1'54.593
47
2
12
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1'54.650
0.057
52
3
20
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha
1'54.908
0.315
54
4
9
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1'54.953
0.360
48
5
93
Marc Marquez
Honda
1'55.004
0.411
57
6
41
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1'55.173
0.580
55
7
30
Takaaki Nakagami
Honda
1'55.175
0.582
47
8
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1'55.205
0.612
53
9
35
Cal Crutchlow
Honda
1'55.247
0.654
35
10
44
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1'55.255
0.662
44
11
36
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1'55.280
0.687
48
12
43
Jack Miller
Ducati
1'55.380
0.787
42
13
21
Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha
1'55.556
0.963
52
14
53
Tito Rabat
Ducati
1'55.661
1.068
51
15
63
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
1'55.680
1.087
49
16
29
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1'55.698
1.105
38
17
5
Johann Zarco
KTM
1'55.716
1.123
60
18
99
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1'55.742
1.149
44
19
46
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1'55.795
1.202
51
20
17
Karel Abraham
Ducati
1'55.951
1.358
51
21
88
Miguel Oliveira
KTM
1'56.274
1.681
51
22
38
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
1'56.866
2.273
63
23
55
Hafizh Syahrin
KTM
1'56.983
2.390
42