Rins tops Day 2 of Qatar test, Rossi 19th

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Like on the opening day of the test, factory Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso spent the most time on top of the timesheets, but both were beaten by Rins and Vinales in the end.

Petrucci was the first rider to beat Vinales' benchmark from Day 1 by going below the 1m55s barrier, only to be demoted by the Yamaha rider and then Rins as the test was coming to a close.

Vinales went three tenths faster than Petrucci but Rins soon went even quicker with two hours left on the clock.

Rins stayed on top with his 1m54.593s laptime as the session ended, beating Vinales by 0.057s.

Petronas SRT Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo had an impressive showing by taking third, just 0.315s off the pace.

Petrucci ended up fourth ahead of the top Honda of Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who made it five different manufacturers in the top six.

LCR Honda man Takaaki Nakagami improved on his Day 1 position by one to take seventh, narrowly outpacing Dovizioso, who dropped as low as eighth.

Nakagami's teammate Cal Crutchlow, who had one '18 and '19-spec Honda at his disposal, grabbed ninth with Pol Espargaro leading KTM's efforts in 10th.

Espargaro's teammate Johann Zarco had another low-key session in 17th.

Jorge Lorenzo improved by 1.3s compared to Day 1 but was only 18th, although still ahead of Yamaha's Rossi, the Italian only grabbing 19th, more than a second adrift of Vinales.

Testing times, Day 2:

42

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'54.593

 

47

12

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1'54.650

0.057

52

20

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'54.908

0.315

54

9

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'54.953

0.360

48

93

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'55.004

0.411

57

41

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'55.173

0.580

55

30

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'55.175

0.582

47

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'55.205

0.612

53

35

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'55.247

0.654

35

10 

44

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'55.255

0.662

44

11 

36

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'55.280

0.687

48

12 

43

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'55.380

0.787

42

13 

21

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'55.556

0.963

52

14 

53

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'55.661

1.068

51

15 

63

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'55.680

1.087

49

16 

29

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'55.698

1.105

38

17 

5

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'55.716

1.123

60

18 

99

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1'55.742

1.149

44

19 

46

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'55.795

1.202

51

20 

17

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'55.951

1.358

51

21 

88

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'56.274

1.681

51

22 

38

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

1'56.866

2.273

63

23 

55

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'56.983

2.390

42

