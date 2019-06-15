Rins pips Quartararo by 0.036s in Barcelona MotoGP FP3

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Rins pips Quartararo in Barcelona FP3
Rins pips Quartararo in Barcelona FP3

Suzuki rider Alex Rins set the pace in a tight third MotoGP practice session ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix, leading rookie Fabio Quartararo by 0.036 seconds.

Rins led Petronas SRT Yamaha rider Quartararo with a 1m39.547s, the pair proving class of the pack despite doing their best laps a few minutes before the traditional late-FP3 flurry of qualifying simulation runs.

Rins pips Quartararo in Barcelona FP3
Rins pips Quartararo in Barcelona FP3

Championship leader Marc Marquez, within the combined practice top 10 by a mere tenth after Friday's action, improved his laptime right away on Saturday morning, and then surpassed Quartararo's Friday benchmark with his next attempt of 1m40.014s.

This kept the Honda rider top through the opening runs, but Quartararo soon fought back on a pair of fresh softs, logging the first sub-1m40s lap of the weekend.

On course to go faster still with his next attempt, the Frenchman was held up behind Karel Abraham's Avintia, but found himself in clear air once more the lap after and posted a 1m39.583s.

With 10 minutes to go, Suzuki's Alex Rins improved to a 1m39.547s despite running two medium tyres.

He and Quartararo would keep hold of the top two spots until the chequered flag even though neither could go better in the final minutes, with Quartararo suffering the first crash of his MotoGP career at the Turn 2 left-hander.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow sat outside of an automatic Q2 spot when the chequered flag flew, but his last-ditch effort proved good enough for third, 0.164s off the pace.

The factory Yamahas of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales completed the top five, ahead of the leading Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.

Like Crutchlow, KTM's Pol Espargaro secured a Q2 spot at the death by lapping 0.310s slower than Rins, as he led Dovizioso's teammate Danilo Petrucci.

Marquez in the end was a lowly ninth, progressing into Q2 alongside his teammate Jorge Lorenzo, although the pair had a run-in in the final minutes of the session - with Marquez showing visible frustration with Lorenzo after being seemingly baulked by the three-time champion on his flying lap.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was the last rider to lap below 1m40s, but was relegated to a Q1 appearance at the last moment.

Joining him in the first segment will be rookie teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who had been on course to make Q2 after Friday, but crashed at Turn 2 on his final run and didn't improve his time.

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli was comfortably within the combined top 10 for most of the session, but suffered a violent highside at the fast Turn 13 right-hander in the latter half of FP3.

He was conscious after hitting the ground, but had to be stretchered off and taken to the medical centre for a check-up. He has since been declared fit to continue.

Having been the fastest Honda on Friday, Japanese LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami ended up 12th in FP3, missing out on an automatic Q2 spot by just over a tenth.

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m39.547s

-

19

2

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m39.583s

0.036s

16

3

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m39.711s

0.164s

19

4

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m39.722s

0.175s

20

5

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m39.756s

0.209s

22

6

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m39.769s

0.222s

18

7

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m39.857s

0.310s

18

8

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m39.918s

0.371s

19

9

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m39.923s

0.376s

19

10

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

Honda

1m39.949s

0.402s

18

11

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m39.967s

0.420s

19

12

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m40.067s

0.520s

18

13

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m40.079s

0.532s

13

14

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m40.158s

0.611s

19

15

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m40.366s

0.819s

17

16

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m40.454s

0.907s

19

17

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m40.582s

1.035s

13

18

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m40.761s

1.214s

17

19

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1m40.942s

1.395s

16

20

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m40.996s

1.449s

20

21

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m41.023s

1.476s

17

22

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m41.102s

1.555s

20

23

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m41.115s

1.568s

16

24

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m41.498s

1.951s

18


