Rins pips Quartararo by 0.036s in Barcelona MotoGP FP3
Suzuki rider Alex Rins set the pace in a tight third MotoGP practice session ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix, leading rookie Fabio Quartararo by 0.036 seconds.
Rins led Petronas SRT Yamaha rider Quartararo with a 1m39.547s, the pair proving class of the pack despite doing their best laps a few minutes before the traditional late-FP3 flurry of qualifying simulation runs.
Championship leader Marc Marquez, within the combined practice top 10 by a mere tenth after Friday's action, improved his laptime right away on Saturday morning, and then surpassed Quartararo's Friday benchmark with his next attempt of 1m40.014s.
This kept the Honda rider top through the opening runs, but Quartararo soon fought back on a pair of fresh softs, logging the first sub-1m40s lap of the weekend.
On course to go faster still with his next attempt, the Frenchman was held up behind Karel Abraham's Avintia, but found himself in clear air once more the lap after and posted a 1m39.583s.
With 10 minutes to go, Suzuki's Alex Rins improved to a 1m39.547s despite running two medium tyres.
He and Quartararo would keep hold of the top two spots until the chequered flag even though neither could go better in the final minutes, with Quartararo suffering the first crash of his MotoGP career at the Turn 2 left-hander.
LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow sat outside of an automatic Q2 spot when the chequered flag flew, but his last-ditch effort proved good enough for third, 0.164s off the pace.
The factory Yamahas of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales completed the top five, ahead of the leading Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.
Like Crutchlow, KTM's Pol Espargaro secured a Q2 spot at the death by lapping 0.310s slower than Rins, as he led Dovizioso's teammate Danilo Petrucci.
Marquez in the end was a lowly ninth, progressing into Q2 alongside his teammate Jorge Lorenzo, although the pair had a run-in in the final minutes of the session - with Marquez showing visible frustration with Lorenzo after being seemingly baulked by the three-time champion on his flying lap.
Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was the last rider to lap below 1m40s, but was relegated to a Q1 appearance at the last moment.
Joining him in the first segment will be rookie teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who had been on course to make Q2 after Friday, but crashed at Turn 2 on his final run and didn't improve his time.
Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli was comfortably within the combined top 10 for most of the session, but suffered a violent highside at the fast Turn 13 right-hander in the latter half of FP3.
He was conscious after hitting the ground, but had to be stretchered off and taken to the medical centre for a check-up. He has since been declared fit to continue.
Having been the fastest Honda on Friday, Japanese LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami ended up 12th in FP3, missing out on an automatic Q2 spot by just over a tenth.
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m39.547s
-
19
2
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m39.583s
0.036s
16
3
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m39.711s
0.164s
19
4
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m39.722s
0.175s
20
5
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m39.756s
0.209s
22
6
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m39.769s
0.222s
18
7
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m39.857s
0.310s
18
8
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
1m39.918s
0.371s
19
9
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m39.923s
0.376s
19
10
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
Honda
1m39.949s
0.402s
18
11
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m39.967s
0.420s
19
12
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m40.067s
0.520s
18
13
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m40.079s
0.532s
13
14
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m40.158s
0.611s
19
15
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m40.366s
0.819s
17
16
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m40.454s
0.907s
19
17
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m40.582s
1.035s
13
18
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m40.761s
1.214s
17
19
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
1m40.942s
1.395s
16
20
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m40.996s
1.449s
20
21
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m41.023s
1.476s
17
22
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m41.102s
1.555s
20
23
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m41.115s
1.568s
16
24
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m41.498s
1.951s
18
