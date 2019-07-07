Rins had "no warning at all" about Sachsenring crash

The Spanish rider recorded his second consecutive DNF on Sunday, following on from his accident while running in the lead group during the Dutch TT at Assen last weekend.

Rins had been running a comfortable second, some three seconds behind Marc Marquez but clear of Maverick Vinales and Cal Crutchlow, when he lost the front end of his GSX-RR at the fast downhill right-hander of Turn 11 with 11 laps left of the 30-lap distance.

"It was a pity because I had a good feeling, but the bike didn't warn me at all," said Rins, who remains fourth in the points standings despite the crash.

"I entered [the corner] three or four km/h faster than on the previous lap, and with that I fell in that corner, which is very critical. If you make a small mistake you can't save it."

He added: "It’s a shame, because it’s two zeros [in a row]. Anyway, now first position in the championship is a bit far away, but we can fight for second."

