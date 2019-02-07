Rins boosted by "incredible" Suzuki pace on used tyres

Rins was runner-up on both days of the test so far, but the Spaniard, who reliably improved on his grid position in races last year, drew more attention to his long-run speed.

“Good day - also yesterday,” Rins said after Thursday's running. “I'm very happy.

“Because from the [Valencia 2018] race bike to now, we improve. For sure we improve - we don't improve one second, but we improve some tenths, that it's very important finally in the end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The bike gives me confidence to entry [the corner] faster and do a good corner speed, also myself every lap I make I'm trying new things.

“The rhythm with 20-25 laps on the tyre was incredible.”

MotoGP pre-season testing coverage:

Day 1: Injured Marquez sets initial paceDay 2: Vinales goes 0.5s clearMarquez now targeting full recovery for Argentina raceGallery: The best images from Sepang MotoGP testing

Rins claims the new specification of the GSX-RR has improved acceleration – and while braking and top speed remain its weaknesses, Suzuki has made gains in the latter aspect.

This has come through “a little bit more power from the engine”, but also a new fairing Rins trialled on the second day that gave him better support on the front tyre.

But having finished the last seven races of 2018 in the top six, Rins pointed out there has been no need to make drastic changes in the off-season.

“We don't need to try, I don't know, [putting] the rear wheel on the front, the front on the rear," he said. "Just small adjustments, that will give us more information, more constancy.”

While Rins has starred through the first two days of testing, his rookie teammate Joan Mir was outside of the top 20 on both occasions.

But despite feeling “tired” at the end of Thursday, the Moto2 graduate insists he's satisfied with the way the test has unfolded so far.

Story continues

“We were working a lot on the new bike - the good things, the bad things, trying a lot of things,” Mir said. “I'm quite happy about today, because we have the way that we have to take and this is really the most important thing.

“For tomorrow I hope to continue in this line, hopefully to make a time attack, to see what is going on.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Sylvain Guintoli, Suzuki Test Team

Sylvain Guintoli, Suzuki Test Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Sylvain Guintoli, Suzuki Test Team

Sylvain Guintoli, Suzuki Test Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images