Rins admits Qatar MotoGP battles made him "very angry"

Rins charged from 10th on the grid in the first few laps, and quickly emerged as leader Andrea Dovizioso's main rival.

He would overtake Dovizioso during several successive laps, only to be repeatedly thwarted by the Ducati's superior straightline speed, which allowed the Italian to return to the front on the start-finish straight and continue to manage the pace.

Rins eventually slumped behind Marc Marquez and was passed by another Honda rider Cal Crutchlow on the main straight heading into the final lap, eventually finishing 0.457s behind the winner in fourth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“After the race when I stop, I was frustrated, because okay, I think I have potential to win the race,” Rins said.

“Inside of the helmet I was very angry because I had good race pace like them [Dovizioso and Marquez], no?

“For the management of the tyres I finish the race with the good performance. [But] they were playing with me on the straight.”

Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins, Cal Crutchlow

Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins, Cal Crutchlow Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images