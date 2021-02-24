Rinne makes 24 saves as Predators beat Red Wings 2-0

DETROIT — Pekka Rinne made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen scored power-play goals in the third period as Nashville improved to 2-1 on its four-game trip. Roman Josi finished with two assists.

Detroit lost for the fourth time in five games. Jonathan Bernier had 31 saves.

Nashville went ahead to stay on Forsberg's team-leading ninth goal 4:36 into the third. Forsberg’s shot from the right circle fluttered over Bernier's glove.

The Predators added another power-play goal at 9:57. Forsberg passed to an open Tolvanen, who beat Bernier from the left circle.

The Predators have scored 24 of their 41 goals in the third period this season.

It looked as if Nashville had jumped in front in the second when Forsberg put the puck into an open net. Detroit forward Adam Erne had run into Bernier, taking him out of position. But the Red Wings challenged for goaltender interference because Mikael Granlund’s skate had hit Bernier’s left pad, and the goal was nullified.

The Red Wings came up empty on their only power play in the second. The league's worst power play hasn't converted an opportunity since Jan. 28 in Dallas, a 13-game drought.

It was Rinne's 59th career shutout. He had three last season.

HEALTHY NOW

Nashville forward Ryan Johansen was activated from injured reserve after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. Detroit forward Vladislav Namestnikov returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

ON THE MOVE

The Predators recalled Tolvanen and defenceman Ben Harpur from the taxi squad and reassigned forward Sean Malone to the taxi squad. The Red Wings recalled forward Mathias Bromé and defenceman Danny DeKeyser from the taxi squad and reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the taxi squad.

STREAKING

Forsberg’s power-play goal extended his point streak against Detroit to six games. Josi has 11 assists in his last 11 games against Detroit.

Story continues

UP NEXT

The teams meet again on Thursday night.

The Associated Press