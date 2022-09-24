‘Rings of Power’ Wasn’t Built for the Water Cooler (and That’s OK)

Steve Greene
·6 min read

It’s still a huge relief that “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has been rolling out on a weekly basis. More a strategic decision than a purely creative one, the idea was almost definitely to give this massive Prime Video adaptation a weekly chance to not only remind TV viewers of its existence, but to carve out a decent chunk of the fall TV conversation every Friday.

Aside from the obligatory back-patting viewership numbers released after the show’s debut a few weeks ago, we don’t have any solid facts about just how many people are taking in these episodes on a regular basis. So instead, gauging interest becomes an anecdotal guessing game. “Rings of Power” hasn’t been the culture-engulfing phenomenon that those signing off on the show’s price tag might have been hoping for, but with a little under half the season left, it’s positioning itself for a different kind of slow burn buzz.

More from IndieWire

When Amazon bought the rights to build out its own corner of Tolkien lore, it was paying for prestige. It’s not that “Lord of the Rings” is inherently high-brow at its core, but there’s a certain kind of stately dignity that comes along with its storytelling magic. The hallowed royal halls of different races arrive hand-in-hand with a lighter, more playful look at different regions of this world, regardless of the evil that’s starting to encroach. This opening “Rings of Power” season is not without some pacing issues, but establishing a world of genuine trust and camaraderie takes its time. Setting up the dynamic of uneasiness between men and elves, dwarves and elves, and Harfoots and any outsiders are things that the opening episodes effectively set in motion but could never do in full. That reality is all the more stark when its easiest comparison point right now is often fueled by  ruthless and vicious infighting with more frequent and bloody consequences.

So “Rings of Power,” in growing that united front against a common enemy, is often left without the kind of sensational, cliff-hanging moment that can dominate the cultural conversation week to week. That doesn’t make it an inherently superior or inferior show to its current competitors, but it does make for a more honest way to consider the consequences its characters are facing. Part of the show’s ethos is a kind of consistency, of establishing a world as it is before a major change. “Rings of Power” has to make the viewer feel the massive weight of multiple societies being drawn into a battle they can’t avoid. That takes really living inside the way things are before that transformation comes. Here, discussions of power are not as easily boiled down to petty palace intrigue and soapy backroom maneuvers.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” - Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” - Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Fans likely needed to recalibrate their watching experience, given that the demands and rhythms of episodic storytelling are fundamentally different from how most people have seen stories in this world before. “Rings of Power” has been at its best when its episodes feel like something more than a collection of check-ins with different groups. The expectations of self-contained arcs with orcs (honed over the past two decades by floods of movie marathons and a “Game of Thrones” run that built artificial escalation into the DNA of its later seasons) have come with momentous showdowns and drastic changes. “Rings of Power” so far has resisted those jarring shifts in favor of putting added emphasis on what the show is building toward. In the process, it’s avoided treating these opening five episodes as blockbuster mini-movies.

It’s also deemphasized the “theory” aspect of modern fandom. With the notable exception of The Stranger — and the more coy it’s been with him, the more frustrating that particular subplot has been and potentially could be — “Rings of Power” isn’t demanding its viewers to go beyond what’s already been presented. There’s the source material for those who may still want to go looking for clues, but the show is, to some extent, bound by the in-world history it’s hurtling towards. Because “Rings of Power” is driven more by environments than schemes and plots, there’s less an invitation to “solve” it before it happens. In a genre TV landscape that’s constantly inviting an audience to second-guess around the edges, one of modern fantasy literature’s richest texts has given rise to a show that’s designed to be more an experience than a conversation.

And it’s not that “Rings of Power” doesn’t have its own revelations. Galadriel’s path has been an unexpected spin on prequelizing an iconic character. Isildur, mithril, and all the other nods to movie trilogy predecessors have taken on that same idea that no one reveal is going to be seismic enough to singlehandedly change the course of the series. They’re all working together in tandem to build a bridge to a coming conflict. And bridges can be feats of their own.

That idea of “Lord of the Rings” prestige was going to be more about the execution of environments. Performances and character choices are still vital to the success of the show, but this adaptation was always going to rise or fall on spirit and tactility. “Rings of Power,” especially in its Númenor sequences, is thriving on the lived-in details of places that have never made it to the screen before. There’s a grandeur there that’s meant to be soaked in rather than be condensed down to a sensational, momentary thing to parse over. The series’ most recent episode has a literal explosion, but it’s clear that its purpose isn’t to inspire “This Changes Everything”-style headlines or reactions. The emphasis here is less on creating spectacle as it is looking at what that surprise stirs in the people who witness it and those who have a hand in making it happen.

Given the drumbeats that grow louder with each episode, it’s not as if “Rings of Power” is going to stay in Tolkien Travelogue mode for the entire season. Unpacking the mystery of The Stranger is almost certainly something that will give the show a true entry point for a bigger discussion when those answers come in their own due time. Elsewhere, enough factions are itching for a battle in the Southlands to the point that the last three episodes seem primed to be the kind of finale that some viewers might be expecting. Either way, it wouldn’t be a “Lord of the Rings” story without giving equal weight to the destination and the journey.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” releases new episodes every Friday on Prime Video. 

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Not all who wander are lost

    We finally get a song! Another mysterious stranger shows up, and Gil-galad tells a weird story.

  • Is it time to admit that The Rings of Power just isn’t very good?

    When The Rings of Power (Prime Video) opened to its notoriously mixed reviews, it only seemed right to give it some time. As the zero and one-star notices flooded in like dwarves at a breakfast buffet, matched by an equal number of "stop bullying our wickle programme" five-star defences, reasonable critics didn’t rush to conclusions. Don’t judge a book by its cover, don’t judge The Most Expensive TV Show Ever by its first four hours.

  • ‘I Always Wanted to Interpret It Through the Eyes of a Woman’: Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

    Rocker enlists Greg Kurstin and Waddy Wachtel for Sixties protest anthem

  • Dominic Cooper Giving Girlfriend Gemma Chan A 'Nosey' Is Actually Good For Their 'Ship

    Don't Worry Darling' star Gemma Chan and boyfriend Dominic Cooper seem so in love. An expert explains what their body language says about their relationship.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.