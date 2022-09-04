Rings of Power could cost $1B. What's making TV so expensive?

·7 min read
Rings of Power could cost $1B. What's making TV so expensive?

Markella Kavenagh's experience on the set of Rings of Power was unlike anything she says she'd worked on before. For an adaptation based on the fantasy mythos of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, the Australian actor — who plays the hobbit Elanor (Nori) Brandyfoot in the series — expected lots of studio work, CGI and green screens.

Instead, what is reportedly the most expensive TV series ever made did what it intended to do — pulled out all the stops.

"They kind of built the foundation literally in the groundwork for us," Kavenagh told CBC News of the massive on-location construction done for the Amazon Prime Video show, which premiered Friday.

"They built all of these sets for us. They made them as real as possible, and we were able to just go in and just react to that, really."

WATCH | Markella Kavenagh hints at Rings of Power's big-budget scope: 

Massive budgets changing the landscape

That level of production is hardly surprising; it's just another massive-budget series among a sea of others, which are slowly but surely changing both the TV and cinema landscape.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, a noted Tolkien fan, had his company acquire the rights to Lord of the Rings' appendices for a reported $250 million US. The appendices are additional information Tolkien included at the end of his books, and because of that Amazon does not even have the ability to include information from the books' main story or its prequels like The Hobbit.

And with a five-season run costing an estimated $465 million per season, Rings of Power could cost the studio in excess of $1 billion.

While that would put it in league with the most expensive series out there, it's far from alone. According to Variety, Game of Thrones cost HBO roughly $100 million per season over its eight seasons between 2011 and 2019. Netflix's first two seasons of royal drama The Crown cost around $130 million, which according to the BBC, is comparable to the actual cost of the Royal Family for the British government.

Similarly, Netflix's Stranger Things fourth season cost a whopping $40 million per episode over its nine episodes. HBO Max's House of the Dragon, which debuted only a week before Rings of Power, was a comparatively cheap $200 million according to Variety — a similar, though slightly lower, figure to the Alberta-shot series The Last of Us.

There's also Disney+'s WandaVision, Apple TV's See and another upcoming Amazon production, Citadel. That project, from Captain America and Avengers directors the Russo Brothers, has a budget that's reportedly ballooning to over $200 million for just seven episodes — the second-most expensive show ever made, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video
Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

New era for TV

While the TV industry has always been a big business, single-season budgets that dwarf Hollywood blockbusters (for comparison, the budgets for both Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman were just shy of $200 million) did not used to be the norm.

And screenwriter and University of Georgia film and TV professor Neil Landau explained it's not only the money invested in these shows that's changed, but the way production companies — and most importantly, streamers — view them.

As far back as 2010, outlets like the New York Times, Vulture, the Wall Street Journal and Vanity Fair were noting the rising quality of TV shows like Breaking Bad, The Wire and Mad Men over film.

But where they were primarily cable TV shows that were unique among the mostly close-ended series, that's no longer the case. Vast, serialized and cinematic shows are becoming the norm for production companies and show writers, who are starting to see television as an entirely new genre.

"They call themselves filmmakers," Landau said. "They're shooting a feature film every week. You know, they're not following the formula or a template. It's extremely cinematic television for writers."

Netflix
Netflix

That, Landau said, has come from the move from network and cable TV to streamers — who don't require ad breaks or strict time blocks that often led to necessarily formulaic stories. They also don't have the same risk of channel surfers leaving after the first minutes of an episode — allowing them to write more cinematic stories, since streaming services know audiences are likely to stay within their ecosystem whether or not they like a particular show.

But as streaming became the dominant way audiences consume media, the field crowded. Since Netflix used to be the only option for most looking to stream content, studios would license their content to be hosted there.

"That's not true anymore," Landau said, noting how studios like Disney, Apple and HBO have all opted to make their own platforms instead of looking to Netflix. "[Audiences are] across all the platforms. So now it's like, who's going to make the most noise to actually get eyeballs to pay attention when there are over 500 choices?"

WATCH | 'Epic' Rings of Power series takes Lord of the Rings fans thousands of years into the past: 

How to 'cut through the clutter of the streaming wars'

Matthew Belloni, former editor of The Hollywood Reporter and founding partner of media news outlet Puck, says that's driving studios and streamers to spend big on tentpole series. The name of the game is having something notable enough to bring audiences into the ecosystem.

And for Amazon particularly, Belloni said, actually making money on Rings of Power or any other series is mostly an afterthought. Bezos (who famously quipped in 2016 that when Amazon wins a Golden Globe, "it helps us sell more shoes") has a company that is far more than a streaming service. It — and the vast majority of other streaming services, which are mostly offshoots from more diversified companies — doesn't need to make a profit on its shows.

That's what has allowed Amazon to spend as much as it has on Rings of Power, and motivated an advertising campaign that Belloni compared to "a traditional movie-style press rollout on steroids."

As long as Rings of Power captures attention — either through cinematic storytelling, or simple curiosity about its high price tag — it will have done its job. And, according to Belloni, it seems to be working.

"The success of this show will validate the strategy of going big," Belloni said. "And …  if anything, everybody else is learning from HBO Max's experience with Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, that this is the way to go. That these big, big projects that are getting media coverage like this is the way to cut through the clutter of the streaming wars."

Canadian, indie film at risk of being overwhelmed

But Toronto film and TV producer Marina Cordoni says that success comes at a price for film — especially Canadian film.

During pandemic closures, and even after, theatres have struggled to survive and eke out a profit. That's made it immeasurably harder for films to earn a profit. And though blockbusters can weather the storm and still manage to pull in an audience, Cordoni said it makes it virtually impossible for indie films to find their audience.

At the same time, people's tendency to stay home to watch shows has led to the proliferation of long, cinematic-style series mainly from America — largely at the expense of homegrown film.

"All I'm hearing from the networks being the traditional ones and or the streamers, is that they're moving away from film and concentrating on series," she said. "Streamers have a monopoly on the audience now because people don't need to leave their homes."

If that continues, she said, it could have serious consequences for film.

"Otherwise," she said, "I believe, we'll lose it and we'll lose our place in the world, in a sense, on the world stage."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s Why Fans Can’t Review the ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ on Amazon Yet

    A 72-hour delay on user reviews is designed to weed out trolls

  • What to Watch podcast: Make your way to Middle-earth for the Rings of Power debut

    Plus, uncover dark family secrets in House of Hammer, travel through space and time for the season premiere of Rick and Morty, and more weekend picks.

  • Andean condor soars back to the wild

    STORY: The six-year-old male condor had been in treatment for two weeks due to food poisoning. The animal was found in poor condition by a local and turned over to the Agroflori Bird Park for his rehabilitation.Authorities equipped the condor with a GPS device to track its movements in the future.Conservationists have been working to improve the numbers of the Andean condor -- among the largest birds in the world -- for decades.The Andean condor is considered endangered but is in far better shape than its California cousin. There are currently an estimated few thousand South American birds in the wild today, with reintroduction programs working to supplement that number.

  • Trump lashed out at Bill Barr after the former attorney general said the DOJ was justified in raiding Mar-a-Lago

    Trump said Bill Barr was a "weak and pathetic RINO" after he said the Justice Department probably had "pretty good evidence" before Mar-a-Lago raid.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Reportedly ‘Avoid’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During U.K. Visit

    Tensions are as high as ever.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.The friend

  • Barack Obama Becomes First President to Win Competitive Emmy

    The former POTUS beat out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough, W. Kamau Bell and Lupita Nyong'o in Outstanding Narrator

  • After 50 years, westslope cutthroat trout return to lake in Banff National Park

    For the first time in 50 years, westslope cutthroat trout are swimming in Hidden Lake again — a feat of conservation that Parks Canada experts have worked on for more than a decade to achieve. Nestled high up in the Skoki Valley of Banff National park, specialists laboured through trial and error to restore habitat ideal for Alberta's native, and at-risk, westslope cutthroat trout. This summer, thousands of fishlings strong enough to survive in the wild are swimming free in the lake again. "I ju

  • Lili Reinhart hilariously shuts down a body shamer who asks if she's pregnant: 'I'm the dad!'

    The "Riverdale" star has long spoken out about the pressure for women in Hollywood to conform to an unrealistic, idealized body type.

  • Elementary school teacher and her two children found shot dead at South Carolina home

    Bodies were found after officers performed welfare check on Laura Moberley

  • ‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Updates Fans One Year After Stroke: ‘Yes, I’m Still Here’

    Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 years before leaving the series in 2018, has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke. In a tweet shared by Perrette on Saturday, the actress shared a video opening up about some of the struggles […]

  • Demi Moore, 59, poses on a paddleboard in a black bikini

    The star recently spoke about wanting older women to embrace their bodies.

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have