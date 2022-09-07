‘The Rings Of Power’ Cast Condemns Racism Against Castmates Of Color: “BIPOC Belong In Middle-Earth”

Armando Tinoco
·2 min read

The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has released a statement to condemn the racism the castmates of color have been subjected to.

“We, the cast of ‘Rings of Power,’ stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subjected to on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it,” reads the statement shared on social media.

The statement comes after the original cast of The Lord of the Rings films banded together with a similar message. Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan showed their support by selling a shirt with proceeds benefiting organizations that support people of color.

The statement from the cast of Amazon Prime Video continued, “JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural. A world in which free peoples from, different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. Rings of Power reflects that. Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in Middle-earth and they are here to stay.”

‘The Lord Of The Rings’ OG Stars Plead For Inclusivity Amid Racist Backlash Against ‘The Rings Of Power’

“Finally, all our love and fellowship go out to the fans supporting us, especially fans of colour who are themselves being attacked simply for existing in this fandom. We see you, your bravery, and endless creativity. Your cosplays, fancams, fan art, and insights make this community a richer place and remind us of our purpose. You are valid, you are loved, and you belong. You are an integral part of the LOTR family – thanks for having our backs.”

 

