The Rings of Power cast breaks down that epic battle and teases the 'colossal' finale

The upcoming season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so top secret, even some of the cast members don't know what happens in it.

EW sat down with some of the Rings of Power cast at New York Comic Con on Friday, including Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel). There, they opened up about that climactic Southlands battle scene in episode 6, as well as what to expect in the much-hyped finale.

Amazon Prime Video shared a new trailer for the finale at NYCC, teasing some new footage with the cryptic tagline, "All will be revealed." Addai-Robinson explained that due to the secretive nature of filming, she and many of the cast only knew what was happening in their own scenes, and they too have to wait to find out the full story once the finale airs next week.

"It represents the beginning of the next phase of this colossal tale," Edwards adds. "It's very true, what Cynthia said, about the details being kept secret. They were kept very secret. Scripts were issued appropriately, and they had bits missing for those who weren't involved."

Weyman plays the as-yet-unnamed Stranger, and he says he's had a particularly good time hearing all the fan theories about his character's identity. (Is he Gandalf? Is he Sauron? Is he Tom Bombadil???) Each week, Weyman says, he hears from friends who are sure they've figured it out, and he has to keep a straight face as they explain their theories to him.

"But what I love most about that," he adds, "is you've got a huge number of people in the world who have some ownership over these words that Tolkien wrote and these characters that were written, and they're coming up with really reasoned arguments as to why it could be this or that. That makes somebody like me really excited to play a character and also humble about what we're all entering. This isn't our show, it's the world's show."

