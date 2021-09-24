Ringo Starr Says Beatles' Film Get Back Gives a True Portrayal of the Band: 'You Will See the Joy'

Ringo Starr is ready for fans of The Beatles to watch Get Back.

Chatting with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the former Beatles drummer, 81, shared that he thinks this new three-part film is a more accurate portrayal of the dynamic of the group — originally comprising Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison — than the original 1970 film Let It Be.

"It took one of the dull moments of the month, because we were there a month and it was all based on that downer," he says. "I thought it was not really showing what it was like."

"I think you see the joy," he adds of the new film. "We found 56 hours of unused footage mainly filled with laughter."

The original movie focused on the tension among the group, 16 months before The Beatles split up.

When asked if he still considers his groupmates "his best friends in life," Starr says, "I do. I had dinner with Paul and we were in London last week. We're still pals."

"We usually talk about how badly he's dressed," he says with a laugh. "We talk about anything anybody talks about. About the meal, about football, about music. I don't know why people think we have different things to talk about. We talk about the same s— everybody talks about."

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, the drummer also shared that the two FaceTime "regularly."

"I was just in England and we actually saw each other physically," Starr said, later noting that he and wife Barbara Bach went out to dinner with McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, as well as late bandmate George Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison.

Kimmel asked Starr if "people lose their minds" when the group walks into a restaurant together, but the drummer said that wearing face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has helped with anonymity. "With the mask on, I can go anywhere," Starr said.

Starr released an EP titled Zoom In Zoom Out with a song featuring McCartney earlier this year and followed it up with the recently released Change the World, with a lead single of the same name.

"It's so little energy to put into the state of the world today. It's falling apart. What are we going to leave our kids our grandkids?" he tells PEOPLE about the track.

Starr also spoke about a song his late bandmate Harrison wrote for him called "Hey Ringo" that was found by the late Beatles' wife.

"It blew me away. Yeah, how far out is that? I didn't know," he says. "I wished [I knew about it] while he was still around."