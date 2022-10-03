Ringo Starr cancels US tour after catching Covid

The star celebrated his 82nd birthday this July

Ringo Starr has cancelled the upcoming dates of his North American tour after catching Covid-19.

The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend.

After cancelling two shows at the last minute, "it has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold", his spokesperson said.

The drummer is "recovering at home" and hopes to resume shows soon, they added.

