Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2023
26 April 2023
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 621 million and net profit of DKK 455 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity.
Core earnings
(DKK million)
Q1
Q1
Total core income
849
674
2,862
2,433
2,179
2,116
Total expenses and depreciation
227
210
891
817
788
805
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
622
464
1,971
1,616
1,391
1,311
Impairment charges for loans etc.
-1
-1
-2
-68
-223
-100
Core earnings
621
463
1,969
1,548
1,168
1,211
Result for the portfolio etc.
-21
-9
-69
+7
-9
+49
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
5
5
20
17
15
15
Tax
140
90
385
309
224
267
Net profit
455
359
1,495
1,229
920
978
Highlights of the first quarter of 2023
The profit after tax is DKK 455 million, equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity
Core income increases by 26% to DKK 849 million
Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio decreases to 26.7%
Credit quality remains high, resulting in impairment charges of DKK 1 million in the quarter, which coincide with a DKK 54 million increase in management estimates
Continued highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers, which is underlined by increases in deposits and loans of 15% and 13% respectively compared to the end of March 2022
The bank’s brands are both placed at the top in Voxmeter’s Image survey
The upwardly adjusted expected results for 2023 are maintained
