Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2023

26 April 2023

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2023

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 621 million and net profit of DKK 455 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity.


Core earnings

(DKK million)

Q1
2023

Q1
2022


2022


2021


2020


2019

Total core income

849

674

2,862

2,433

2,179

2,116

Total expenses and depreciation

227

210

891

817

788

805

Core earnings before impairment charges for loans

622

464

1,971

1,616

1,391

1,311

Impairment charges for loans etc.

-1

-1

-2

-68

-223

-100

Core earnings

621

463

1,969

1,548

1,168

1,211

Result for the portfolio etc.

-21

-9

-69

+7

-9

+49

Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets

5

5

20

17

15

15

Tax

140

90

385

309

224

267

Net profit

455

359

1,495

1,229

920

978


Highlights of the first quarter of 2023

  • The profit after tax is DKK 455 million, equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity

  • Core income increases by 26% to DKK 849 million

  • Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio decreases to 26.7%

  • Credit quality remains high, resulting in impairment charges of DKK 1 million in the quarter, which coincide with a DKK 54 million increase in management estimates

  • Continued highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers, which is underlined by increases in deposits and loans of 15% and 13% respectively compared to the end of March 2022

  • The bank’s brands are both placed at the top in Voxmeter’s Image survey

  • The upwardly adjusted expected results for 2023 are maintained


