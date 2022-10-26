Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

26 October 2022

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2022

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 1,406 million and profit of DKK 1,036 million after tax for the first three quarters of the year. The profit after tax is equivalent to a 16% p.a. return on equity.





Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1-Q3

2022 Q1-Q3

2021

2021

2020

2019

2018 Total core income 2,062 1,782 2,433 2,179 2,116 2,001 Total expenses and depreciation 654 600 817 788 805 866 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,408 1,182 1,616 1,391 1,311 1,135 Impairment charges for loans etc. -2 -61 -68 -223 -100 -43 Core earnings 1,406 1,121 1,548 1,168 1,211 1,092 Result for the portfolio etc. -80 -4 +7 -9 +49 +77 Special costs 15 12 17 15 15 217 Tax -275 -230 -309 -224 -267 -174 Net profit 1,036 875 1,229 920 978 778





Highlights of the first three quarters of 2022

The profit after tax is DKK 1,036 million, equivalent to a 16% p.a. return on equity

Core income increases by 16% to DKK 2,062 million

Costs increase by 9%, and the rate of costs decreases to 31.7%

Growth in loans of 24% compared to the end of September 2021 is attributable to the takeover of the SEB client portfolio, coronavirus effects and a continued satisfactory increase in customers

The portfolio of deposits has increased by 15% since the end of September 2021.

Satisfactory final report on the Danish FSA’s ordinary inspection

The bank’s two brands take first and third place in Voxmeter image survey.

The profit before tax is expected to be at the upper end of the previously announced upwardly adjusted interval





