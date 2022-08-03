Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2022
3 August 2022
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 920 million and profit before tax of DKK 891 million in the first half of 2022. The profit before tax is equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity.
Core earnings
(DKK million)
H1
H1
Total core income
1,358
1,179
2,433
2,179
2,116
2,001
Total expenses and depreciation
436
404
817
788
805
866
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
922
775
1,616
1,391
1,311
1,135
Impairment charges for loans etc.
-2
-48
-68
-223
-100
-43
Core earnings
920
727
1,548
1,168
1,211
1,092
Result for the portfolio etc.
-19
-3
+7
-9
+49
+77
Special costs
10
8
17
15
15
217
Profit before tax
891
716
1,538
1,144
1,245
952
Highlights of the first half of 2022
The profit before tax is DKK 891 million, equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity
Core income increases by 15% to DKK 1,358 million
Costs increase by 8%, and the rate of costs falls to 32.1% for the half-year
Growth in loans of 25% compared to the end of June 2021 attributable to the takeover of client portfolios from BIL Danmark and SEB, coronavirus effects and a continued satisfactory increase in customers
The transfer of clients from SEB was smooth and has now been completed
The bank’s long-term issuer rating at Moody’s has been upgraded to Aa3
The ESG-rating for the bank at MSCI has been upgraded to A
The upwardly adjusted expected results for 2022 are maintained
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
