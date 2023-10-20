Ringbrothers Rumble: The Trio Set to Dominate 2023 SEMA

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These will steal the whole show!

The lights of Las Vegas are about to shine a little brighter come end of October as the highly-acclaimed Ringbrothers are set to unveil a trio of new custom creations at the 2023 SEMA Show. Hot off their dazzling victory at last year’s Battle of the Builders, the world-famous custom car magicians are all set to bring the house down with their latest masterpieces: a Rolls-Royce, a Charger, and a Mustang.

Pouring over 10,000 hours into these labor-intensive builds, Ringbrothers have outdone themselves. Their line-up promises to be the epitome of design, production, and craftsmanship that they've made their signature.

Behold the Mighty Three:

"PARAMOUNT" 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II - The 'big reveal' is at 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31. Ringbrothers have taken a luxurious icon and revamped it into a 640-horsepower behemoth that promises to rule the roads. This ‘61 Rolls isn’t just about power; it’s a luxury muscle sedan oozing comfort - from its custom chassis to the “starlight” headliner. A true showstopper. “TUSK” 1969 Dodge Charger - Unveiling at 11 a.m., Oct. 31. Inspired by the strength and rarity of the tusker, TUSK is more than just a Charger; it's a 1,000-horsepower piece of art. Customized down to the last bolt with a Hellephant engine, extended fenders, and many more custom features, it's a breathtaking salute to what a Charger can truly be. “UNCAGED” 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible - Set to roar at 1 p.m., Oct. 31. Ringbrothers have taken the original Mustang, given it broader shoulders, streamlined its physique, and packed it with modern marvels from its chassis to drivetrain. UNCAGED is a reimagined beast waiting to be let loose.

For those unfamiliar, Ringbrothers, based out of Spring Green, Wisconsin, are no strangers to accolades. With numerous awards under their belt, from Chevrolet's Best in Show to Goodguys Street Machine of the Year, they have been turning the automobile industry on its head with their innovative designs and premium parts.

In a world where cars often become just another mode of transport, Ringbrothers reminds us of the artistry, passion, and sheer thrill that comes with custom builds. As the world gears up for the 2023 SEMA Show, all eyes will be on these three creations, waiting to be dazzled, yet again. To the brothers and their team: Start your engines! The world is watching.

