The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is on sale for the lowest price ever—just $70, today only at Amazon
Looking to make your home feel safer? A smart home video doorbell can do just that!
While most smart home video devices can cost a small fortune, this deal on this Ring smart home device bundle is just too good to pass up. A pre-owned model of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is on sale for $70, or $30 off retail — the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.
Shop it: Ring Video Doorbell 2 (pre-owned), $70 (was $100), amazon.com
Don’t let the “pre-owned” tag fool you. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 includes the same features and reliability you’d come to expect from Ring, and most importantly, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Amazon has rigorously tested the device before making it available for re-sale, and it comes with the same accessories and in-box documentation as new devices. So it works and looks like-new — you might just expect a few cosmetic imperfections.
The doorbell features a full 1080p HD video feed with a wide viewing angle that can show all of the activity in front of your home. The video stream is accessible to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, so you can see who’s at your door — even if you’re away at work, running an errand, or on vacation. The two-way talk feature even allows you to chat to whoever comes knocking, so it’s perfect for any deliveries — especially with the holidays coming up.
Going out of town? The doorbell’s sophisticated motion sensor technology notifies you when visitors enter your property. With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app. It ensures you’re safe around the clock, even when you’re not home.
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has a removable battery pack with a quick-release feature, so you can replace the battery without ever having to remove the unit from its mount. It has interchangeable faceplates too —just choose one of two complementary faceplates to match your device to your home’s style.
The device also comes with Ring Protect, a service that lets you review any action you may have missed. View, save and share videos and photos when you activate Ring Protect for $3 a month per device or $10 a month per household.
Ready for industry-best home security at an unheard of discount? This massive deal on a pre-owned Ring Video Doorbell 2 is on for one-day only, invest in your family’s safety today and save big.
