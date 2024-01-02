Ring in the New Year: LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith marries girlfriend Shanel Naoum

Cameron Smith took the phrase “ring in the New Year” quite literally.

The 30-year-old Smith married his girlfriend, Shanel Naoum, on Dec. 30, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia, at the Cathedral of St. Stephen. Pictures began to leak online over the holiday weekend that featured Smith and his signature mullet, of course.

Naoum is a chiropractor in Florida where the two live and has been spotted with Smith at tournaments dating to his 2022 Players Championship victory at TPC Sawgrass near their home in Jacksonville.

Smith had a breakout season in 2022 that featured a trio of wins at the Sentry, Players Championship and Open Championship – his first major victory – before he took his talents to LIV Golf for the end of the 2022 season. Over 19 starts on the Saudi-backed circuit, Smith has three wins and eight top-five finishes.

Congrats Cam & Shanel!🤵👰‍♀️ Our Captain got married over the festive period and we’re delighted for the happy couple! 🙌#RipperGC #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/p3k5JO1j8G — Ripper GC (@rippergc_) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek