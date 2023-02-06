Our beauty team picked the best launches from last month—Tarte, Marc Jacobs, Charlotte Tilbury

Some of the most exciting beauty launches of January 2023.

The month of January offers the prospect of new beginnings and the opportunity to start over. It's only fitting that January's beauty launches gave makeup and skincare enthusiasts the tools they needed to upgrade their self-care routines. Below, peruse the several new products that appeared on shelves (both IRL and online) that span every personal care category.

1. This radiant highlighter from Charlotte Tilbury

Treat your makeup look to a glow with the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.

Beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury rang in the new year with the launch of a new powder-based highlighter known as the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. This new addition to the makeup artist's line claims to go "on like a liquid to give skin an instant, skin-perfecting filter to highlight, sculpt and lift."

It's available in six shades, and it even made an appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes. Actress and Charlotte Tilbury brand ambassador Lily James wore the shade "Moonlit Glow" (incandescent ivory) for the occasion, which makeup artist Nina Park said gave James a "golden hour glow effect." We at Reviewed also got our hands on it to review for TikTok (spoiler: It's gorgeous).

$48 at Sephora

2. This hydrating concealer from Urban Decay

Mask blemishes and brighten your complexion with the Urban Decay Quickie 24Hour Hydrating Multi-Use Concealer.

Products that purport to offer hydrating benefits always come in handy at this wintery time of year, and Urban Decay is lending a helping hand to dry skin everywhere with the Quickie 24Hour Hydrating Multi-Use Concealer. The latest addition to the beloved beauty brand makes myriad claims, such as having a wear time of up to 24 hours, delivering full coverage in one swipe, supplying the skin with hydration that lasts all day and being both waterproof and humidity-proof.

This concealer also comes with a built-in buffing brush for all your blending needs. It offers a selection of 24 shades ranging from very light to deep with neutral, cool and warm undertones.

$33 at Urban Decay

3. This contour wand from Tarte

Define your cheekbones with the Tarte Shape Tape Contour Sculpt Tape.

TikTok seems to be obsessed with finding ways to get supermodel-like, chiseled cheekbones, and Tarte appears to have a tool that can help you attain the coveted look via a contour stick. Dubbed as the Shape Tape Contour Sculpt Tape, the stick claims to help create a more defined nose, cheekbones, jawline and forehead. We also tried this new launch on our beauty TikTok page, Beautorial, and decided it rivals the viral Charlotte Tilbury contour wand.

It comes in five shades, ranging from "Cool Bronze" (suited for very light skin tones) to "Rich Bronze" (suited for deep skin tones). Place dots of the product along the areas that you wish to sculpt, then blend with a makeup brush or sponge.

$35 at Ulta

4. This colorful eyeshadow palette from Too Faced

Add some springtime cheer to your makeup with the Too Faced Spring 2023 Collection.

Too Faced skipped over winter and jumped right into spring with the launch of its pastel-tonal spring 2023 collection. The four-part lineup consists of a powdered blush, setting spray, powdered highlighter and an eyeshadow palette.

Out of all these new products, the Pinker Times Ahead Eyeshadow Palette arguably sings of spring the most by way of its 14-shade color story. The palette features shades of pink, orange and plenty of warm-nude hues as well that come in metallic, matte and shimmer finishes. Each swatch is said to have "a buttery, creamy texture."

$39 at Sephora

5. This skincare line from M.A.C. Cosmetics

Start off the new year with new skincare, such as the M.A.C. Hyper Real skincare line.

For M.A.C. Cosmetics, the start of a new year meant stepping into a new category of beauty: skincare. Known as Hyper Real, the four-piece skincare line aims "to improve your skin and enhance your makeup," per the brand. The Hyper Real routine begins with the Hyper Real Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil, a "lightweight" cleanser that promises "to immediately smooth skin and improve skin texture."

Then, ensure your skin is adequately protected with the Hyper Real Serumizer, a serum-moisturizer hybrid that avows to minimize the look of pores and support the skin barrier. Round out your regimen with the Hyper Real Skincanvas Balm Moisturizing Cream, a cream-based moisturizer that purports to give skin a smooth and glowing finish. If you're not a fan of applying your skincare products with your hands, the line also comes with the 001 Serum + Moisturizer Brush to aid in the application process.

Starting at $22 at M.A.C. Cosmetics

6. These press-on nails from Sally Hansen

Get a salon-worthy manicure with the Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure Press-Ons.

Sally Hansen is famed for its nail polishes, and now, the brand is diving into the press-ons category for the first time. The Salon Effects Perfect Manicure Press on Nails come in 24 designs and four nail shapes—oval, square, almond and coffin. These press-ons maintain that they are easy to use and remove and won't damage the nails. Each kit also comes with a nail file, wooden stick, adhesive tabs, a prep pad and nail glue.

$10 at Amazon

7. This floral-scented perfume from Marc Jacobs

Smell like spring with the Marc Jacobs Daisy Paradise Eau de Toilette Perfume.

Beauty brands are anxiously awaiting the start of spring (as I'm sure most of us are), and Marc Jacobs is channeling the spring spirit ahead of schedule with the release of Daisy Paradise Eau de Toilette. The floral-scented fragrance features traces of "poppy natureprint," oak chips and ambrox, an olfactory concoction that is a nod "to an abundance of pink and purple florals in a desert superbloom," as stated by the brand. This spring-themed scent comes in a 1.6-ounce bottle.

$90 at Ulta

8. This lightweight sunscreen from Hawaiian Tropic

Protect your skin from the sun's rays with the Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Face Serum.

Finding a sunscreen that you want to wear everyday is a tough feat—I know this all too well, given that I've tested over a dozen mineral sunscreens for the face and the body. Hawaiian Tropic is on a mission to be your new go-to face sunscreen with the Sheer Touch Sunscreen Serum for Face.

The lightweight SPF promises to protect skin from UVA/UVB rays and "to leave skin radiant and soft." It relies on chemical sunscreen ingredients such as avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate and octroylene to safeguard the skin and hyaluronic acid to hydrate. For adequate protection, apply the sunscreen 15 minutes before heading outside, and reapply every two hours.

$17 at Walgreens

9. This hydrating shampoo from Gisou

Hydrate strands with the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash.

Like our skin, our hair tends to get dry during the winter months, and the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash intends to give hair of all types and textures a hydrating pick-me-up. The shampoo uses honey to lock in moisture while argan oil makes hair follicles stronger. Massage two to three pumps of shampoo into the scalp and throughout the hair, then rinse and follow up with conditioner.

$37 at Sephora

10. This body scrub from Versed

Slough away dead skin cells with the Versed Buff It Out Body Scrub.

If your 2023 new year's resolutions involve taking better care of the skin on your body, you should get to know the new Versed Buff It Out AHA Exfoliating Body Scrub. Made with all skin types in mind, the formula uses exfoliating glycolic and lactic acids to smooth and brighten, respectively. The brand suggests reaching for this scrub one to three times a week either in the morning or at night. It also can be used to prep skin ahead of shaving on delicate areas like the bikini line and the underarms.

$18 at Versed

11. This new mascara from GXVE Beauty

Pump up your lashes with the Can’t Stop Staring Clean Lengthening & Lifting Mascara from GXVE Beauty by Gwen Stefani.

A beauty look isn't complete without fluttery lashes, and Gwen Stefani's beauty brand, GXVE Beauty, is welcoming the Can’t Stop Staring Clean Lengthening & Lifting Mascara to its lineup to achieve just that. The formula claims to curl and lengthen each lash in order to create "thicker, fuller, natural-looking lashes." It's available in a single black shade.

$20 at Sephora

12. This glossy lip plumper from Stila Cosmetics

Coat your lips in a layer of gloss with the Stila Cosmetics Plumping Lip Glaze.

Last year was the era of glossy, plumped lips, and the trend is very much alive and well, as evidenced by the release of the Stila Cosmetics Plumping Lip Glaze. The new lippie promises to keep lips "hydrated, more defined, firmer and smoother." It comes in eight sparkling colors, including a transparent shade for a subtle glossy sheen.

$24 at Ulta

13. This hydrating skincare line from Florence by Mills

Hydrate your face and under eyes with the Plump To It! Hydrating Facial Moisturizer and the Surfing Under The Eyes Hydrating Treatment Gel Pads, respectively.

“Stranger Things” star-turned-beauty entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown is ensuring that your skin stays properly hydrated all winter long with the launch of her H2GLO Hydrating Skincare Line. It's currently a two-piece collection of skincare products by her beauty brand, Florence by Mills.

The new products include the lightweight Plump To It! Hydrating Facial Moisturizer and the Surfing Under The Eyes Hydrating Treatment Gel Pads.

Starting at $14 at Ulta

14. This hair-smoothing serum from Living Proof

Put flyaways to a halt with the Living Proof Smooth Styling Serum.

The Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum intends to make frizz concerns—specifically for thick and coarse hair types—the least of your troubles. The styling product claims to create "a smooth blowout in half the time while adding softness and shine," protect hair from heat up to 450°F, endow strands with a glossy sheen and stop tangles from forming. Apply two pumps throughout damp, sectioned hair, and make sure to avoid combing the product through the roots.

$36 at Ulta

15. This hydrating face mask from Loops Beauty

Tap into the viral skincare trend of slugging with the Loops Beauty Slugging Mask.

Slugging is the practice of slathering your face with an occlusive like Vaseline or Aquaphor to intensely moisturize your skin, and the technique blew up on TikTok last year. Now, Loops Beauty has hopped in on the trend with the launch of its Dream Sleep Slugging Mask, a sheet mask that's infused with what the brand calls "a first-of-its-kind layer of slugging serum."

The mask's serum contains several oils from macadamia nuts, jojoba, grapeseed, avocado, olive and evening primrose. Other ingredients include niacinamide and ceramides, which brighten and help retain moisture, respectively. Apply the sheet as the last step in your skincare routine and leave it on for 10 minutes. Pat any leftover serum from the mask into your skin.

Starting at $7 at Ulta

16. This skin-brightening line from Pacifica

Brighten skin with the Pacifica Glow, Baby! skincare line.

Does one of your resolutions for the new year include attaining glowing, bright skin? Pacifica's Glow, Baby! line wants to help you get there. The collection's newest launch comprises three skincare products for the face: the Glowbaby Super Lit Enzyme Face Scrub, the Glow Baby Hydrodew Gel Moisturizer and the Glow Baby Super Lit SPF Face Lotion.

If you have sensitive skin, only use the face scrub once or twice a week. If that doesn't apply to you, gradually increase usage as long as your skin tolerates it, and you can eventually use the scrub once per day. The moisturizer and SPF lotion can also be used daily.

Starting at $14 at Ulta

17. This scalp-detoxifying shampoo from Drybar

Free your scalp of excess oil and flakes with the Drybar Crown Tonic Pre-Shampoo Scalp-Balancing Cleanser.

If you notice a buildup of oil and flakes on your scalp, consider a deep-cleaning shampoo, like the Drybar Crown Tonic Pre-Shampoo Scalp-Balancing Cleanser. It claims to exfoliate the scalp with AHAs and BHAs and relieve it of excess oil with mango leaf extract.

For best results, the brand advises placing this cleanser on wet hair before using your everyday shampoo. Apply the product onto the scalp, then rub it into the skin with the massage tool that's attached to the nozzle.

$36 at Nordstrom

18. This purple-themed makeup collection from Morphe

Include traces of purple in your makeup look with the Morphe Ultralavender Collection.

Morphe is also very excited for spring and predicts lavender will be one of the season's most popular colors. That said, the brand created a limited-edition, lavender-themed makeup collection dubbed the Ultralavender Collection.

This purple-centric line includes the matte-textured Blush Balm Soft-Focus Cream Blush, the shimmering Make It Big Plumping Lip Gloss Trio, the versatile 35L Ultralavender Artistry Palette, the gleaming Glow Show Radiant Pressed Highlighter and the makeup-perfecting Ultralavender 6-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set. The brand has you covered with everything you need for a purple, monochromatic look.

Starting at $12 at Ulta

19. This skin-smoothing face cream from Josie Maran

Dip your toes into the world of retinol with the Josie Maran Pro-Retinol Megamoisture Face Cream.

While it's always a good idea to consult your dermatologist before trying a new skincare ingredient like retinol, once you get the go-ahead, you can find your match on store shelves in no time. One of the newest additions is the Josie Maran Pro-Retinol Megamoisture Face Cream.

The cream claims to soften the look of wrinkles and boost hydration. It relies on "pink algae-derived pro-retinol," a plant-based retinoid, to brighten, smooth and "improve the look of firmness," along with argan oil to moisturize. Apply a dime-sized amount of formula onto clean skin at night and don't skimp on the SPF in the morning.

$54 at Ulta

20. This skin-smoothing essence from REN Skincare

Give skin a smooth finish with the REN Skincare Smooth, Prep & Plump Essence.

Plump, smooth skin is a sight to behold, and the REN Perfect Canvas Smooth, Prep & Plump Essence promises to accomplish both of the aforementioned things, in addition to strengthening the skin barrier. Made for all skin types, the essence uses a combination of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to brighten and smooth, respectively. After cleansing, tap three drops of the product onto both your face and neck. The essence can be used both in the morning and at night.

$55 at Sephora

