Ring of Honor Champions: A complete list of every title holder in ROH

Ring of Honor, which was founded in 2002, underwent a huge change earlier this year when it was purchased by AEW boss Tony Khan.

Since Khan's purchase of ROH, it has presented pay-per-views Death Before Dishonor and Final Battle– but the company is yet to start producing weekly television.

Without weekly TV, Ring of Honor championships have been defended on AEW programming, using a mix of ROH and AEW talent.

Ring of Honor currently has six championships. Below, Digital Spy rounds up every single title-holder in ROH right now, and tells you where and when the championship was won – and from who.

ROH World Champion – Claudio Castagnoli

Since: December 10, 2022

Won: Defeated Chris Jericho at Ring of Honor Final Battle.

Notes: Castagnoli has held ROH Tag Team Championship twice and, after Final Battle, became a two-time ROH World Champion.

ROH Women's World Champion – Athena

Since: December 10, 2022

Won: Defeated Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle.

Notes: Athena was known as Ember Moon in WWE where she held the NXT Women's Championship.

ROH Television Champion – Samoa Joe

Since: April 13, 2022

Won: Defeated Minoru Suzuki on Dynamite.

Notes: Winning the ROH World Television Championship made Joe a Triple Crown Champion in Ring of Honor, as he has previously held the ROH World and Pure championships.

ROH Pure Champion – Katsuyori Shibata

Since: March 31, 2023

Won: Defeated Wheeler Yuta at Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor.

Notes: The ROH Pure Championship is contested under 'Pure Wrestling Rules,' which include giving each wrestler three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls, and the title can change hands via disqualification and count out.

ROH World Tag Team Champions – Lucha Brothers

Since: March 31, 2023

Won: Won the four-way 'Reach For The Sky' ladder match at Supercard of Honor to win the vacant championship.



Notes: The Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship was vacated by Mark Briscoe in March 2023, following the death of his brother Jay. The championship belts held by The Briscoes were retired, with the Lucha Brothers receiving newly-designed belts.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions – The Embassy

Since: December 10, 2022

Won: Defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys at Ring of Honor Final Battle.

Notes: The Embassy was formed by Prince Nana in 2004. Its current members are Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona.

