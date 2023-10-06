A ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse is coming. Here’s what it will look like in North Carolina

Skywatchers across the country are digging through their gadget drawers looking for safety glasses ahead of the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse, known as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse.

Portions of only eight starstruck states in the western U.S. will experience the full effect of this rare solar event: Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to space.com.

But it will be visible in North Carolina and there will be reason enough for people here to properly shield their corneas and gaze at the spectacle.

What’s a ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse?

Technically known as an annular (not annual) eclipse, this kind happens when the moon passes between the earth and sun far enough away from our planet that – in places that lie within the shadow – the moon’s outline is completely surrounded by the sun’s.

The visual effect is a dark circle within a bright one, and the light from the sun flares around the moon’s silhouette, creating what looks like a brilliant ring.

How will it look in North Carolina?

This will be a partial solar eclipse in most U.S. states, including North Carolina, because we won’t be fully in the shadow. So instead of that perfect ring of fire, observers will see the sun’s orb as more of a partially eaten cookie, with the bite starting as a small nibble on the upper right quadrant and moving clockwise to the lower left quadrant until it disappears and the sun returns in full.

When will it happen?

In North Carolina, the eclipse will be visible from just before noon to around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, give or take a few minutes per location.

Is it safe to look at it?

Absolutely do not look at the eclipse without protective eyewear designed and approved for the purpose, or using a pin-hole camera.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Library at the California Institute of Technology explains how to construct a pin-hole camera on its website.

Eclipse-watching glasses are available online, but order in time to allow for shipping. The Teach Me Store at 3520 Spring Forest Road in Raleigh said Thursday they have about 50 pairs of the glasses for sale in the shop.

Story continues

Are there other ways to see it?

The website eclipse2024.org has an interactive “eclipse simulator,” an animated depiction of what the annular eclipse will look like in the location you choose.

NASA will host live coverage of the actual “Ring of Fire” eclipse beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Oct. 14. The coverage can be seen on NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app. The agency also will stream the broadcast live on its Facebook, X, and YouTube social media accounts.

What if you miss this one?

There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Because North Carolina won’t be directly in the shadow, that one will appear here as a partial eclipse as well.