Ring recalls 350,000 smart video doorbells for potential fire hazard after 23 devices caused property damage

If you recently purchased a Ring Video Doorbell, take note. About 350,000 of the smart video doorbells are being recalled for potential fire and burn risks.

The recall is for the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), which is model number 5UM5E5, according to a recall notice posted Tuesday on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

"The video doorbell's battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards," the notice says.

The affected doorbells were sold at electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com between June and October 2020 for approximately $100.

"Ring has received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage," the recall says. "The firm has received eight reports of minor burns."

Ring says on its website that "if the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present." No other models are affected.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Ring says the safety of customers is a top priority.

"We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue, and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions," Ring's statement said. "Customers do not need to return their devices."

The recall notice advises that consumers "immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions," which can be downloaded on the Ring support website.

Consumers can find out if their video doorbell is part of this recall through Ring’s website at http://support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall or on the app by entering the doorbell's serial number.

The affected video doobells have a blue ring at the front and come in "satin nickel," which is black and silver, and "venetian bronze," black and bronze.

The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell and the model and S/N are on a label on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging, the recall says.

