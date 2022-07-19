Ring Containing More Than 24,000 Diamonds Sets Guinness World Record

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
Ring Containing More Than 24,000 Diamonds Sets Guinness World Record
Ring Containing More Than 24,000 Diamonds Sets Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records Guinness World Record-setting diamond ring

A jeweler in India has broken the Guinness World Record for most diamonds set in one ring.

Guinness World Records shared the news on their website alongside photos of the ring, which features a mushroom shape and a whopping 24,679 diamonds.

SWA Diamonds Managing Director Abdul Gafur Anadiyan told GWR of their design, "The mushroom represents immortality and longevity."

The record was set on May 5, GWR says, with SWA Diamonds' creation, dubbed "Ami" — which means "immortality" in Sanskrit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED: World's Second-Biggest Diamond in History Bought by Louis Vuitton

While a number of carats was not specified, GWR revealed that the ring weighs about three-quarters of a pound and has a value of around $95,243.

According to GWR, the ring contains "natural diamonds" (certified by the conflict-diamond-avoiding Kimberley Process), each placed by hand onto the base that was created from a 3D-printed mold.

Forty-one mushroom "petals" make up the base, which was formed from liquid gold poured into the 3D-printed mold.

GWR shared that the computer-generated design took nearly three months for SWA Diamonds to complete before starting to build the ring.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman's Diamond Ring Recovered from River After Falling from Husband's Pocket: "It's Never Coming off Again"

Anadiyan told the organization that "a team of qualified independent diamond experts and jewelry experts evaluated the ring" at International Gemological Institute Lab after it was created.

Experts counted the diamonds using a microscope and also evaluated and confirmed the stones' weight, carat, clarity, stone type and type of cut.

The previous record was held by Harshit Bansal of Renani Jewels in India who, in 2020, set the record with the Marigold/"Ring of Prosperity."

Boasting a flower design, that ring contained 12,638 diamonds — a little more than half of the number of stones in the new record-setter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Your Parents Will Actually Use And Like These Holiday Gifts, Trust

    These 55 best gifts for parents are practical, useful, and popular presents they'll love and actually use for foodies, coffee lovers, fashion lovers, and more.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Nova Scotians turned to tennis when the pandemic arrived. The numbers continue to soar

    Jorge Montes frequently plays tennis at the Halifax Common, but he often waits 30 minutes for a court. "Tennis is honestly becoming more and more popular from when I started," said Montes, who stopped playing the sport as a child but picked it up again when the pandemic hit. "It's good to see that." Only a few activities were allowed under the public health rules. "That's one of the main reasons I chose to play tennis again," Montes said. There are approximately 110 courts over 72 sites across t

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Trial begins for Jake Virtanen, former Canucks forward charged with sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jake Virtanen says she told the former Vancouver Canucks forward that she did not want to have sex with him several times. "I said no multiple times," the woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, testified in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday. Virtanen, 25, was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following a police investigation into the alleged incident, which took place on Sept. 26, 2017. Virtanen was playin

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.