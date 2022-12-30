Ring in 2023 with these 60 hilarious New Year's jokes, memes and one-liners

Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Whether you're ending 2022 with friends, family or by yourself, we all need a little cheer to start off the new year.

Kick of 2023 with a laugh by sharing these dazzling jokes to your social media pages, or use one of our New Year's one-liners to caption your "new year, new me" pics.

New Year's jokes:

  • Why should you raise your left leg before the ball drops at midnight? So you can start the New Year off on the right foot!

  • What do you say to the person who didn’t show up to the New Year’s Eve party? I haven’t seen you since last year!

  • Why is Times Square partying overrated on New Year’s? The organizers drop the ball every year.

  • Where do herbs celebrate New Year’s? Thyme’s Square.

  • Did you hear about the guy who started making breakfast at 11:59 on Dec. 31? He wanted to make a New Year’s toast.

  • What’s a dad’s favorite line on New Year’s Eve? I promise not to make any more bad jokes for the rest of the year!

  • What did one ghost say to the other on New Year’s Eve? Happy Boo Year!

  • Why was the jeweler at the New Year’s Eve party? To help ring in the new year.

  • What did the little champagne bottle call the big bottle? Pop.

  • Where should you go to practice math on New Year’s Eve? Times Square.

  • What’s a high-definition camera’s New Year’s resolution? 1080p.

  • What did one cow say to the other on New Year’s Eve? Happy Moo Year!

  • What was the caterpillar’s New Year’s resolution? It wanted to turn over a new leaf.

  • What was the spider’s New Year’s resolution? Spend less time on the web.

  • What do corn celebrate on Dec. 31? New Ears Eve.

  • Why shouldn’t you shoplift a 2023 calendar? You’ll get 12 months!

  • What do cats say on Jan. 1? Happy Mew Year!

  • What’s a couch potato’s New Year’s resolution? Cancel their gym membership from last year.

  • What did Adam say to Eve on Dec. 31? It’s New Year’s, Eve.

  • What is Bill Nye’s real name? William New Year’s Eve.

  • Why is 6 afraid of 9 on New Year’s Eve? Because 9, 8, 7…

  • Why didn’t Pluto throw Earth a birthday party on New Year’s Eve? He forgot to planet.

  • What New Year’s resolution should a basketball player never make? To travel more.

  • Why should you sprinkle sugar on your pillow on New Year’s Eve? To start the year with sweet dreams.

  • Why do birds fly south for New Year’s Eve? It’s too far to walk.

New Year's one-liners:

  • A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other

  • My New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolutions

  • I remember 2022 like it was yesterday

  • I already have a date for New Year’s Eve — Dec. 31.

  • 2022 was such a blur, I think my resolution was too low.

  • My resolution was to read more, so I’m watching a movie with subtitles.

  • I was going to quit my bad habits for New Year’s, but I remembered nobody likes a quitter.

  • It’s officially New Year’s Eve, which means you have a few hours to do all the things you resolve not to do next year.

  • My New Year’s resolution is to get better at pretending to know the words to “Auld Lang Syne.”

  • May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.

  • Childhood is when you’re allowed to stay up for midnight, adulthood is when you’re forced to.

  • New year? I just got used to this last one!

Hilarious and relatable New Year's tweets

Side-splitting New Year's memes

