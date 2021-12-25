Ring In 2022 With Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

If you thought Nordstrom’s deals had wrapped up for the year, think again — the store’s final sale of the year is here. The highly anticipated Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here, and you can shop thousands of items for up to 50% off now through January 2. From comfy-and-warm UGGs to new-year-new-you Zella leggings, treat yourself to everything you need for 2022 — all the while racking up the savings. There are plenty of home decor and skincare sales to round out the fashionable goods, so, keep on scrolling to see our on-point picks from this end-of-year sale, right in time for Boxing Day and — even better — gift card redeeming season.

With its moisture-wicking stretch fabric and a moody gray colorway, these lightweight leggings from R29-reader-fave Zella are exactly what you need for those new year fitness resolutions.

Of course, it isn’t a Nordstrom story without at least one UGG boot. Change it up with a classy wedge while keeping all the classic suede comfort you love.

Coming in petite, regular and plus sizes, everyone’s favorite Madewell offering (denim!) is finally on sale at Nordstrom. According to the 200+ raving reviews of the this style, skinny jeans are still alive and well.

You deserve nothing but the very best, and the best is this elegant scented set by Apotheke. It includes a charcoal candle, a diffuser, and a (very important) wick trimmer.

This cropped mock neck sweater from Topshop is definitely the right basic to have in your closet every single fall and winter.

Removable cups, wire-free support, and a super-soft feel? Yes, and with a touch of white lace, please!

The scent of mistletoe doesn’t have to be a Christmas-only thing. This hand-poured candle is a year-round accent, with its coconut-soy wax blend, cotton wick, and phthalate-free fragrance.

These awe-worthy Steve Madden over-the-knee boots — with a bone-white hue and cool blocky heel — will definitely make you stand out from the crowd in every single one of your winter going-out outfits.

The rest of your body deserves a routine too! This Mario Badescu includes the coconut body scrub, the special hand cream with vitamin E, the mint lip balm, and a travel-size version of the coconut butter.

It’s like a sleeping bag for your feet! These Vionic slippers feature a cushiony but supportive footbed and a super-warm faux-fur lining.

