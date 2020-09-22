Rinascente, CNMI Team Up in Support of Young Labels

SUPPORTING THE YOUNGEST: No business has been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana knows up-and-coming designers and brands were the most affected ones.

The fashion governing body on Tuesday unveiled a partnership with Milan’s Rinascente to show its support to a range of 13 independent and young labels, as well as some established names, offering them the opportunity to link with final consumers.

As part of the project, the eight windows of the department store facing the Duomo cathedral will showcase outfits from the selected brands through Oct. 5, while on the store’s online platform a series of mini videos will spotlight the stories and aesthetics behind each of them.

“Now, more than ever, in such a complicated moment for the international fashion industry, I think it’s crucial to collaborate to effectively support the new generations of talents operating in our country, which is the creative, productive and distributive engine of the world’s fashion system,” commented Carlo Capasa, chairman of Italy’s fashion governing body.

“During this peculiar fashion week, which will be more digital-focused but always rich in content and events, we are happy to give the 13 selected brands an outstanding window to showcase their creativity and uniqueness,” he added.

Aimed at spotlighting not only their creativity but also the made in Italy value these brands incorporate, the labels involved in the project include Tuscany-based Twins Florence, Drome and Nico Giani, as well as Simona Marziali — MRZ, which focuses on knitwear. Hip shoe brand Iindaco as well as Vitelli showing their sustainable commitment will be in the mix, in addition to Flapper, the headwear and accessories label helmed by Genevieve Xhaet, Marco Rambaldi, Fantabody, Act No. 1 and Vien.

Among the more established labels that were selected by the Camera della Moda and Rinascente, Blazé Milano’s and Marco de Vincenzo’s sophisticated aesthetics will also be on show.

“Once again, Rinascente shows to be here for the city, with the city, in the city. We are honored this September to welcome in the windows and in the sales spaces of Rinascente Piazza Duomo a selection of the most interesting brands working with passion and determination in our country,” noted Pierluigi Cocchini, Rinascente’s chief executive officer.

In addition to providing visibility, Rinascente has installed a temporary pop-up shop on the unit’s fourth floor running until Oct. 11 that will carry a selection of products from the labels involved. In keeping with an omnichannel strategy that is becoming core to the retailer, the collections available at Rinascente Duomo’s pop-up will also be carried on the department store’s new e-commerce site.

The project has the support of ITA, the Italian Trade Agency.

