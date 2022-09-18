Rina Lipa, Mia Regan and Camille Charriere light up London Fashion Week’s FROW

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Thursday night saw London Fashion Week start in starry style, as Sam Smith took his seat by Kim Petras to watch Harris Reed’s SS23 collection.

The singers, who have just dropped their joint single Unholy, joined the Reed set counting Yasmin Finney from Netflix’s Heartstopper and Everybody’s Taking About Jamie’s Max Harwood.

It was a strong start, and continued into Friday when Fashion East welcomed presenter Miquita Oliver and Jefferson Hack, Dazed magazine’s co-founder and father of Lila Moss to watch London’s upcoming designers.

The limelight was on supermodel Jourdan Dunn though, who has been a mainstay of the FROW all week. From labels making their LFW debuts Masha Popova and Dilara Findikoglu to top names like J W Anderson, she has arrived dressed in full looks by the designers and cheered them on in spectacular style. Getting from show to show in time is a feat in itself, let alone new looks.

At Bella Hadid approved brand KNWLS, the crowd was suitably It-girl saturated. Rina Lipa, Dua Lipa’s sister, sat with Mia Regan and French influencer Camille Charriere as models strutted in sheer, strap shirts and and tight fitted corsets.

With the likes of Christopher Kane, 16Arlington and Richard Quinn still to show - watch this space for more of the best celebrity moments.

