RIMOWA Introduces 2 New Colorways, "Flamingo" and "Azure"

Following last year's summer-ready "Mango" and "Bamboo" release, RIMOWA has now further expanded its offerings with two new colorways: "Flamingo" and "Azure."

The bold shades are introduced in a capsule collection inspired by the landscapes of Tanzania. The luggage brand's signature styles such as the Trunk Plus, Cabin and Check-In L suitcases are doused in the vibrant red "Flamingo" and muted blue "Azure." The colors are additionally spotted on smaller accessories including iPhone 13 cases, cardholders, crossbody bags, packing cubes and more. Standing out from the range is the tote bag, which comes with a beige base and the accent "Flamingo" hue.

Peep the new colorways above. The Tanzania-inspired capsule is now available via RIMOWA's website and offline locations.