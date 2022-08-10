Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. beats the tag by Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki to score on a two RBI single by Austin Riley during the 11th inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after scoring on a two RBI single by Austin Riley during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley connects on a two RBI single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, center, is congratulated by Dansby Swanson (7) after his two run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. At right is Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek, right, is congratulated by catcher William Contreras after earning the save following a 9-7 win in a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI single, breaking a 6-6 tie, during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, right, celebrates with Alex Verdugo after his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox's Tommy Pham is congratulated after his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox's Tommy Pham rounds the bases on his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo celebrates after his double during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.

Jarren Duran, Christian Arroyo and Tommy Pham homered for the Red Sox, who have lost three straight and five of six.

With automatic runner Michael Harris II on second base in the 11th, Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and then stole second, setting up Riley's hit.

Atlanta scored five of its seven runs with two outs.

Dylan Lee (3-0) got the win and Tyler Matzek struck out two in a scoreless 11th for his first save of the season. Braves starter Charlie Morton allowed five runs and six hits over six innings. He struck out seven and yielded all three Boston homers. The right-hander has just one win in his past 11 outings.

Boston lefty Rich Hill was pulled after giving up four runs and seven hits over four innings. Kaleb Ort (0-1), the sixth Red Sox reliever, allowed three runs over 1 2/3 innings.

Atlanta took a 7-6 lead in the 10th when Orlando Arcia drove in automatic runner Eddie Rosario.

But the Red Sox tied it in the bottom of the inning after automatic runner Xander Bogaerts advanced to third on an infield single by Alex Verdugo and scored on a sacrifice fly by J.D. Martinez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock got the first out of the 10th before Arcia sent a sharp double to left field, allowing Rosario to cross home plate and put the Braves in front 7-6. But Arcia hurt himself coming around first and limped into second before pulling up lame and being tagged out as he overran the bag.

Red Sox: First baseman Eric Hosmer fouled a ball off his left leg in the fourth and exited with a bruised knee. He was replaced by Bobby Dalbec. … Boston placed right-hander Tanner Houck on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his lower back. Ort was recalled from Triple A-Worcester. … OF Kiké Hernández (hip flexor) took batting practice before the game and will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Portland. He could rejoin the team next week for its three-game series at Pittsburgh. … RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out five over 4 2/3 innings for Portland in what could be his final rehab start.

OH, HENRY

Riley tied Hank Aaron’s franchise record, becoming the fastest player to reach 30 home runs and 30 doubles in a season. Aaron set the mark in the Braves’ 111th game of the 1959 season. Both accomplished it at age 25.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA) is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three career games against the Red Sox.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51) leads Boston in starts (22), innings pitched (123 2/3) and strikeouts (119).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

