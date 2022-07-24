Riley, Wright lead streaking Braves to 7-2 win over Angels

  • Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    1/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia, right, checks the glove of Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani at second base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    2/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia, right, checks the glove of Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani at second base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs to first on a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    3/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs to first on a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jonathan Villar makes an errant throw to first on a hit by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    4/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jonathan Villar makes an errant throw to first on a hit by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammate Travis d'Arnaud (16) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    5/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammate Travis d'Arnaud (16) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    6/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jonathan Villar bobbles the ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    7/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jonathan Villar bobbles the ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels second baseman Michael Stefanic, left, looks to throw to first after getting the force out on Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    8/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels second baseman Michael Stefanic, left, looks to throw to first after getting the force out on Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs toward first on a groundout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    9/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs toward first on a groundout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' Patrick Sandoval pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    10/10

    Angels Braves Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Patrick Sandoval pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia, right, checks the glove of Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani at second base during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs to first on a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jonathan Villar makes an errant throw to first on a hit by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammate Travis d'Arnaud (16) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jonathan Villar bobbles the ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Michael Stefanic, left, looks to throw to first after getting the force out on Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs toward first on a groundout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Los Angeles Angels' Patrick Sandoval pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GEORGE HENRY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Angels
    Los Angeles Angels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Atlanta Braves
    Atlanta Braves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Austin Riley
    Austin Riley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Sandoval
    Patrick Sandoval
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dansby Swanson
    Dansby Swanson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had a homer and two singles, Kyle Wright won his 12th game to take the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Riley singled in the first, singled and scored in the third and hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Austin Warren to make it 7-1. Riley, an NL All-Star reserve earlier this week, has a 15-game hitting streak and is batting .439 over his last 20 games.

The defending World Series champion Braves, who moved one-half game behind the New York Mets for the lead in the NL East, are 35-11 since June 1 — the best record in the majors over that span. They are 19-6 at home during the stretch and have outscored opponents 131-78 in those 25 games.

Shohei Ohtani, a two-way All-Star and the 2021 AL MVP, connected with a solo shot off Wright in the fifth, a liner that left his bat at 110 mph, cleared the right-field wall and trimmed the lead to 7-2. The homer was Ohtani’s 20th.

Wright (12-4) has won five straight decisions over a six-start stretch and moved one victory shy of Houston’s Justin Verlander for the major league lead. Wright gave up two runs and seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in six innings.

Riley’s homer was his 28th. Atlanta went deep three times on Friday and has 150 homers, most in the NL.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-6) gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings. He dropped to 0-5 with a 4.95 ERA in his last nine starts.

The Angels have lost 14 of 16 and are a season-worst 16 games under .500.

Atlanta, which improved to 24-9 against left-handed starters, leads the majors with a 43-7 record when scoring first.

The Braves led 2-0 in the first on Dansby Swanson’s single and Travis d’Arnaud’s RBI force out, and 5-0 in the third on Marcell Ozuna’s single and Michael Harris II’s two-run single.

Wright stranded a runner at third in the second and runners at first and second in the third before Kurt Suzuki put Los Angeles on the board with an RBI single that made it 5-1 in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Slugger Mike Trout had a cortisone shot in his back on Thursday and is going through his progressions and a core stability program, but head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said the three-time AL MVP will not come off the injured list in the next couple of days. Trout is on the IL with left rib inflammation. He’s also had back spasms. ... Los Angeles RHP Michael Lorenzen (shoulder strain) was scratched from his rehab start in Double-A and will restart a throwing program in the next couple of days.

Braves: LF Adam Duvall left the game before the top of the third with left wrist soreness. Guillermo Heredia took his place.

TOSSED

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was ejected in the top of the fifth by home plate umpire Alan Porter. Coming out of the dugout after Ohtani homered to argue that Riley should’ve been called out on a check swing one pitch before he homered, Nevin pointed in frustration at first-base umpire John Bacon for not calling Riley out.

LOOKING BACK

Ohtani took the loss on Friday but he joined Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers in Angels history to post 10 or more strikeouts in five consecutive starts. Ryan had a team record seven-game streak in 1977 and a six-game streak spanning 1972-73.

NICE GLOVE

Los Angeles RF Dillon Thomas ran to his right and stretched out to make a diving catch in the third that robbed Heredia of a hit and likely saved a run with a runner at second.

CAPACITY CROWD

The Braves announced an attendance of 42,827, the fifth-largest crowd since Truist Park opened in 2017 and the 26th sellout of the season.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Ian Anderson (8-5, 4.79) will face LHP Reid Detmers (1-4, 5.60 ERA) as the teams conclude a three-game series Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Feeble much of night, Braves erupt for 8-1 win over Ohtani

    Shohei Ohtani looked unhittable. Then, with a stunning outburst, the Atlanta Braves showed why they are the reigning World Series champions and one of the hottest teams in baseball. Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a seven-run seventh that carried the Braves to an 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

  • In control early on the mound, Shohei Ohtani falters late as Angels lose to Braves

    The Angels' Shohei Ohtani pitched six dominant innings before surrendering two homers in a seventh-inning outburst that led host Atlanta to an 8-1 win.

  • Angels interim manager Phil Nevin ejected following Shohei Ohtani's home run vs. Braves

    Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was tossed for arguing with the umps ... following a home run by Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani.

  • UFC Fight Night 208 video: Nikita Krylov rushes Alexander Gustafsson for 67-second knockout

    Nikita Krylov spoiled Alexander Gustafsson's return to competition with a quick win at UFC Fight Night 208.

  • Blue Jays ride Manoah's arm more than their bats, beat Bosox

    All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. “When he’s on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said.

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Piercy leads rainy 3M Open by 4 after long third round

    BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. The 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65. The top Canadian is Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., who is tied for 24th at 5 under.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th