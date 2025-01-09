Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-877020 ORIG FILE ID: 20250102_ads_si2_025.JPG

To find out the relationship history between Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard and his girlfriend, Molly Walding, you have to go all the way back to the mid-2010s to start.

That's when they were in middle school together back in Alabama, per US Magazine. Since then, Leonard went to play for Duke and Walding attended Auburn. They stayed together through now, with Leonard eventually joining Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish QB.

As you'll see in the photos below, they've been snapped together many times on Instagram. Here's a look back at their relationship through a few of those photos over the years:

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Who is Riley Leonard's girlfriend? Meet Molly Walding, the Notre Dame QB's significant other.