Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough is a mom.

During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated front row.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart," said Smith-Petersen, who has been married to Keough, 33, since 2015.

He did not elaborate further on any details, including when their daughter was born or her name.

Keough, who is the daughter of the late Presley and musician Danny Keough — met Smith-Petersen while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. The two were briefly introduced on set but didn't start dating until a year later while doing re-shoots in Australia.

"My husband is such a good person," wrote Keough in a 2022 essay for Vogue Australia. "He's calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He's my best friend."

Keough's romance with the Australian stuntman moved quickly, and the two announced their engagement in 2014. Smith-Petersen shared a photo on Facebook of Keough wearing a diamond ring at the time and simply captioned it, "So that happened."

Less than a year later, the couple tied the knot in February 2015. Keough and Smith-Petersen held their first wedding in Nepal, as the pair were building a school there a few weeks before their stateside nuptials.

"The families knew we were getting married and they said, 'Let us throw you a Hindu wedding,' " Keough recalled in her Vogue Australia essay. "It was so beautiful and, in some ways, that wedding was a little more intimate and really special. That wedding, I cried. At my bigger wedding I was a little nervous, I wasn't as present. But it was still equally as amazing."

The pair — who have matching tattoos with one another — then got married again in Napa Valley, California, on Feb. 4, 2015.

The couple's parenting news comes about after Keough shared a throwback black-and-white photo on Instagram Friday of herself with her mother.

Keough left a simple message to go along with the photo in her first public statement since her mother, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, died: "❤️," she wrote.

Presley died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Alongside Keough, the singer-songwriter is survived by her mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, 77; and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14. Presley was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.