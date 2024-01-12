Riley Keough Shares Throwback Photo with Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

The singer and only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died at age 54 in January 2023

Riley Keough/Instagram Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough in throwback photo from Keough's Instagram

Riley Keough is paying tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley on the anniversary of her death.

On Friday, the actress, 34, honored her mother one year after she died at age 54 by posting a sweet throwback photo of the two sharing a moment together on Instagram.

In the adorable shot, the Daisy Jones & The Six star and Lisa Marie sat next to one another, smiling. While an elementary-aged Keough, wearing overalls and with her hair up in a braided side-ponytail, looked directly into the camera in the family photograph, her late mother, who was wearing a very ‘90s hat, appeared to be peaceful as she candidly looked down.

The Golden Globes-nominated performer simply added “❤️” in the caption.

A handful of close friends offered their support in the comments. Keough’s friend and Zola costar Taylour Paige responded with a thoughtful note that said, “Beauties ❤️,” while her stylist Jamie Mizrahi replied, “Love you so much ri ri ❤️.”

Linda Thompson, a family friend and former girlfriend of Lisa Marie’s father Elvis Presley, also left a heartfelt comment. “Your mother loved you, your brother and your sisters fiercely and devotedly… death does not rob us of that love, nor our memories,” the singer/actress, 73, wrote. “I have the best recollections of your beautiful mother from the time she was 4 1/2. She was extraordinarily special, but you already know that. I love her then, now, and always. My thoughts & my heart are with you… 💜🙏🏻.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley

The singer and only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died last year on Jan. 12, 2023 at age 54 following a hospitalization after she went into cardiac arrest.

Priscilla, 78, confirmed her death to PEOPLE at the time with a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” the actress continued. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Months later, it was revealed that the star died of sequelae of small bowel obstruction, or an obstruction formed in the small bowel that developed due to a complication from the bariatric surgery she received several years prior.

Several times since her death, Keough has paid tribute to her late mother — who was also mother to Keough’s brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, and her 15-year-old half-siblings, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood

During her public memorial service held last January, the Under the Silver Lake star remembered her with a speech delivered by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

"I'm eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world... I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby. I remember the way you would cuddle me ... and the way you smelled," the Emmy-nominated actress wrote.

"I remember all the notes you'd leave in my lunchbox every day. I remember the feeling I'd get when I'd see you picking me up from school ... I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known. Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the tribute continued. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart.

"I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us," Keough’s memorial concluded. "If I didn't tell you every day, thank you."

The American Honey actress again reflected on the relationship she shared with Lisa Marie when she celebrated the first Mother’s Day without her. On Instagram, she shared an old photo of her father Danny Keough and her mother holding her as a baby, and wrote in the caption, “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for 💕.”

Later this year, Lisa Marie's memoir will be released posthumously, with Keough helping to finish the project. The book, which is currently untitled, will be due out in October (via Random House).



