Riley Keough Seems to Wear Grandfather Elvis' Iconic 1968 Guitar Strap in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

Is Riley Keough paying homage to her grandfather Elvis Presley?

The actress, 33, stars as the titular character in Amazon Video's new series Daisy Jones & The Six, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed she wears a guitar strap in one scene that looks eerily similar to one used by Presley in his '68 Comeback Special, which aired on NBC.

Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the popular Taylor Jenkins Reid novel, tells the story of a fictional '70s band that skyrocketed to fame before suddenly breaking up. The series opens with the backstories of each member's respective solo endeavors, and in its second episode, Daisy Jones (Keough) works up the courage to perform in front of a crowd.

Set at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, the scene finds Keough performing a song called "Two Against Three" while wearing a patterned red guitar strap, which fans have compared to the one from Presley's famous special.

the little easter egg of elvis presley's guitar strap being used by daisy jones, aka riley keough, aka his granddaughter, that has really sent me over the edge with the attention to detail in daisy jones and the six pic.twitter.com/maby4vACWu — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 5, 2023

While it's yet to be confirmed whether the guitar strap is the actual one worn by the King of Rock and Roll, a replica or merely a coincidentally similar prop, the resemblance is uncanny. Reps for the series did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Speaking to BuzzFeed for a recent interview, Keough revealed the guitar used throughout Daisy Jones & the Six is her own. "It was my personal guitar, and I wanted to use it in the show," the Zola actress told the outlet.

The particular guitar strap is also well-known beyond Presley's use, as Jimi Hendrix wore the same one during his iconic performance at the Woodstock music festival in 1969.

Denise Wingate, costume designer for Daisy Jones & the Six, recently told PEOPLE that the series features multiple homages to Presley. For two costume pieces, she worked with a rock and roll designer named Love Melody, who designed for the "Jailhouse Rock" singer in the '70s.

"She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show," said Wingate. "One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history."