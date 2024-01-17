Riley Keough And Priscilla Presley Went To The Emmys Together After Elvis Estate Drama

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Actress Riley Keough and grandmother Priscilla Presley attended the Emmys together.

Priscilla's daughter and Riley's mother was Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023.

Riley and Priscilla are "at peace in their relationship" after resolving their issues about Lisa Marie Presley's trust and estate.

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley have seemingly put their family drama behind them and attended the Emmy Awards together—where Riley was nominated in the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie category for Daisy Jones & the Six.

If you missed last year’s drama, here's the TL;DR: Riley and her sisters Harper and Finley inherited Graceland when their mom Lisa Marie Presley passed away, and Priscilla filed a petition to challenge Lisa Marie’s will. Specifically in regard to a 2016 amendment that replaced her as a co-trustee with Riley and her late brother Benjamin.

However, things started improving in May 2023, when CNN reported that a settlement agreement had been reached. A source told Us Weekly on May 25, “Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate.…There was a lot of back-and-forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

Priscilla also told Entertainment Tonight, “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing. Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together.”

